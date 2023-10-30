Only the most attentive eyes can spot the strawberry among fruits in 9 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that test the capabilities of your eyes and brain. Not only that, they are very interesting and manage to capture the attention of readers.

Besides, practicing optical illusion challenges on a regular basis is helpful in enhancing cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Do you have like to test how sharp your eyesight is?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the Strawberry in 9 Seconds

Source: Ice Head Shop

In the image shared above, the readers are presented with a fruity scene filled with watermelon, blueberries and cherries.

Hidden among the fruits is a lone strawberry.

The challenge for the readers is to spot the hidden strawberry in 9 seconds.

It is a great way to test the sharpness of your observation skills.

Can you spot the strawberry in 9 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the strawberry quickly.

Finding the strawberry is a tricky one, the way it has concealed itself in the picture makes it tough for the eyes.

So check the image carefully.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the strawberry?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted it.

Congratulations! You have exceptional observation skills and attention to detail.

Those who couldn’t find the strawberry can check out the solution below.

Find Strawberry in 9 Seconds: Solution

The strawberry can be spotted on the left side of the image, hiding between the cherry and blueberries.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

