You are highly observant if you can spot a shovel in the beach in 4 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, optical illusions can help in improving concentration and attention span, thereby helping in preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Do you have high attention to detail?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Shovel in 4 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, a beach scene is presented before the readers

The challenge is to spot a shovel in the beach in 4 seconds.

It is not easy to spot it at first glance.

This challenge is a simple test to see how good your observation skills are.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Have you spotted the shovel?

People with above average vision can spot the shovel faster than others.

Time is running out.

If you look attentively, you might be able to spot the shovel in the beach quickly.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

A huge round of applause for the highly observant readers who have managed to spot the shovel within the time limit.

You have great observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the shovel can now check out the solution below.

Find Shovel in 4 Seconds: Solution

The shovel can be seen on the left side of the picture between the boy and resting girl.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

