Test the sharpness of your eyes by spotting the fox in the picture in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are one of the most loved online challenges nowadays. It is considered the simplest way to test attentiveness and observation skills.

Attempting optical illusion puzzles helps to improve a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking by engaging the brain and eyes.

Moreover, optical illusions stimulate the brain and enhance our logical and analytical abilities which can boost cognitive abilities.

Want to test your observation skills quickly?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Fox in 5 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above, an old car can be seen against the backdrop of a abandoned cottage.

The challenge for the readers is to spot a fox hidden in the picture in 5 seconds.

It is not easy to spot it at first glance.

This challenge is a simple test to see how good your observation skills are.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Have you spotted the fox?

People with the sharpest eyes can spot the fox faster than others.

Time is running out.

If you look attentively, you might spot the fox quickly.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

A huge round of applause for the sharp eyed puzzlers who have managed to spot the fox.

You have great observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the fox can now check out the solution below.

Find Fox in 5 Seconds: Solution

The snake can be seen on the top right side of the picture.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

