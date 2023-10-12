You have the eye of the tiger if you can spot a hidden girl’s face in the forest in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, optical illusions can help in improving concentration and attention span, thereby helping in preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Curious to know how sharp your eyesight is?

Attempt this exciting challenge and find out now!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find Hidden Girl’s Face in 5 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In this black and white image, a forest scene is presented before the readers.

Hiding in the forest is the face of a girl.

The challenge is to spot the face of the girl in 5 seconds.

Can you find it?

Your time starts now!

For spotting the girl’s face the readers need to have exceptional eyesight and attention to detail.

The girl’s face may be right in front of your eyes. But, the way it has concealed itself in the picture makes it difficult to spot her.

Pay close attention to the image and you will be able to spot her soon.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot her?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the girl’s face within the time limit.

Congratulations! You have highly focused eyes and excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the hidden girl’s face in 5 seconds need not worry, as the answer is presented below.

Find Girl’s Face in the Forest in 5 Seconds: Solution

The girl’s face can be spotted by turning the image upside down. In case you are viewing the image on a mobile phone, you can turn your phone upside down.

That was exciting, right?

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, share it with your family and friends and see how fast they can solve it.

Before you leave, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

