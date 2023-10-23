You have the eyes of a marksman if you can spot the alligator in the pond in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that test the capabilities of your eyes and brain. Not only that, they are very interesting and manage to capture the attention of readers.

Besides, practicing optical illusion challenges on a regular basis is helpful in enhancing cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Do you have the vision of a marksman?

Let’s find out!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find Alligator in Pond in 5 Seconds

Source: Getty

The above shared image depicts a pond scene in which floating leaves can be seen.

An alligator is hiding expertly in the water.

The challenge for the readers is to spot the alligator in 5 seconds.

It is not easy to spot it at first glance.

This challenge is a simple test to see how good your observation skills are.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Have you spotted the alligator?

Time is running out.

If you look attentively, you might be able to spot the alligator quickly.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

A huge round of applause for those sharp eyed readers who have managed to spot the alligator in the quickest time.

You have the sharpest eyes or we can say you have the eyes of a marksman.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can now check out the solution below.

Find Alligator in 5 Seconds: Solution

The alligator can be seen at the dead center position of the image. It is a baby alligator.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

