Only a sharp mind can spot the mistake in the football ground picture in 5 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.
A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object/ mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.
Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.
Test the sharpness of your brain with this challenge now!
Also read:
People with 20/20 vision can spot a key lime pie among the Thanksgiving treats in 6 seconds!
Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find the Mistake in the Picture in 5 Seconds
Source: Brightside
In the image shared above, the readers can see a football match going on in the ground.
There is one mistake in the picture and the readers need to find the mistake in 5 seconds.
This brain teaser is going to test your visual and logical thinking skills.
Your time starts now!
Look at the image and study it carefully.
Have you spotted the mistake?
Hurry up; time is running out.
Study the image attentively; you might be very close to spotting the mistake.
And..
Time’s up.
It was an easy one.
Congratulations to those readers who have spotted the mistake in the picture.
Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.
Also read:
Only highly intelligent individuals can find the mistake in the dining table picture in 5 seconds!
Find the Mistake in 5 Seconds: Solution
The mistake in the picture is that the guy with red jersey on the right side of the image is wearing the wrong shoe. The shoe on his left leg is not having studs.
If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.
Also, check out some more cool challenges in our recommended reading section below:
Recommended Reading
You have god like vision if you can spot the two hidden faces in the room in 6 seconds!
Can you spot 3 differences between the Statue of Liberty pictures in 14 seconds?