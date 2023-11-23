Only a sharp mind can spot the mistake in the football ground picture in 5 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration. A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object/ mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain. Test the sharpness of your brain with this challenge now!

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find the Mistake in the Picture in 5 Seconds Source: Brightside

In the image shared above, the readers can see a football match going on in the ground. There is one mistake in the picture and the readers need to find the mistake in 5 seconds.