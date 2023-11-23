People with 20/20 vision can spot a key lime pie among the Thanksgiving treats in 6 seconds!

Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Do you have 20/20 vision?

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Hello readers, it’s Thanksgiving day today and we are celebrating it with a delightful optical illusion test for you.

In the image shared above, you can see a table full of Thanksgiving day treats.

The challenge here is to spot a key lime pie within 6 seconds.

This is a simple test of your observation skills.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Have you spotted the key lime pie?

People with the perfect vision can spot the key lime pie faster than others.

Time is running out.

You need to look at the image attentively to find the key lime pie.

Fun Fact:

Key Lime Pie is a type of an American dessert pie that is prepared from key lime juice, sweetened condensed milk and egg yolks. It is generally served with a topping of whipped cream and may or may not contain a pie crust.

That was interesting, wasn’t it?

Now back to the challenge.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

Were you able to spot the key lime pie?

Those who did manage to spot the sweet treat deserve a huge round of applause for their extraordinary visual skills.

For readers who couldn’t find the key lime pie can check out the solution below.

Find Key Lime Pie in 6 Seconds: Solution

The key lime pie can be spotted on the bottom of the image on the left, it can be identified by its lime colour core.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, share this with your friends and family for some light hearted fun.

Before you leave, do check out some more thanksgiving themed challenges in our recommended reading section below.

