Genius IQ Test: Find the value of the circles in 7 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.
A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object/ mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.
Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.
Are you ready to test your intelligence?
Let’s get started.
Genius IQ Test - Solve the Tricky Puzzle in 7 Seconds
Source: Pinterest
In the image shared above, readers are presented with a tricky math puzzle in which the readers need to find the value of the coloured circles within 7 seconds.
This brain teaser is going to test your analytical and logical thinking skills.
Your time starts now!
Look at the image and study it carefully.
Have you found the value of the circles?
Hurry up; time is running out.
And..
Time’s up.
Congratulations to those readers who were able to determine the value of circles.
Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.
Find the Value of Circles in 7 Seconds: Solution
The value of the coloured circles are as follows
In the picture you can see that
2 Yellow Circles = 8
Therefore one yellow circle = 4
Now, Yellow + Blue = 5
Blue = 5 - 4
= 1
Now,
Red + Blue = 10
Red = 10 - 1
= 9
Therefore the value of the coloured circles are as follows
Red = 9
Blue = 1
Yellow = 4
If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.
