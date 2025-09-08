School Holiday on 9th September 2025 (Tuesday) - Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

Across India, school closures are widespread in September 2025 due to a combination of major religious holidays and heavy monsoon rains. While some breaks are planned to observe significant events like Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi and Ganesh Visarjan, other closures serve as preventative measures to safeguard students in flood-affected regions. For students, this often means an unexpected extension of their weekend. This situation also underscores how weather conditions and India's cultural diversity significantly impact the academic calendar. To know more about school holidays, check the article below. Jammu Schools Closed Due to severe waterlogging and rainfall, schools in the Kashmir Valley were closed for over a week in early September. While authorities have advised school administators to resume the classes from September 10th (Wednesday) while taking all the saftey concerns. Till then institutions will remain closed.

All school heads and teachers have received clear instructions from the Directorate to prepare school buildings for reopening. This preparation is crucial to ensure the safety and fitness of the buildings for students, thereby mitigating any potential risks upon their return to classrooms. Punjab School Holiday The Punjab government is set to resume its classes after heavy floods and downpours. This is as per the latest notification released by the Punjab government. on X (previously Twitter), where it mentioned that Punjab schools will reopen from September 9, 2025 (Tuesday). However, on September 8 (Monday), schools were reopened only for teachers and staff to check buildings, clean classrooms, and make sure everything is safe for students. However, the district commissioner of Amritsar has notified that schools will remain closed in few areas including Ajnala -1, Ajnala -2, Chogawan-1, Chogawan-2.

All schools in Amritsar will remain closed on 8th Sept. From 9th Sept, they will reopen (except Ajnala-1, Ajnala-2, Chogawan-1, Chogawan-2). Reopening allowed only after cleaning, sanitization, safety checks, and submission of a safety certificate.#PunjabFloodRelief — Deputy Commissioner Amritsar (@dc_amritsar) September 7, 2025 Operation Rahat has been started by the Punjab government in order to provide relief measures to the people who are stuck in flood like situations. Rajasthan School Closure Amid Heavy Rain The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan. Taking the situation seriously, the district collector of Jaisalmer, Pratap Singh, has declared a holiday in all government schools and Anganwadi centers on Monday. According to the order, schools will be closed for all students from classes 1 to 12.