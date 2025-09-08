Schools Holiday (8 September)
Focus
School Holiday on 9th September 2025 (Tuesday) - Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

By Simran Akhouri
Sep 8, 2025, 17:12 IST

Schools Holiday on September 9, 2025 - Various states have declared a school holiday on September 9 (Tuesday) due to heavy rain, flood like situations and also due regional festives. Students and Parents who are looking for the latest update on school closure can check the article below.

Across India, school closures are widespread in September 2025 due to a combination of major religious holidays and heavy monsoon rains. While some breaks are planned to observe significant events like Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi and Ganesh Visarjan, other closures serve as preventative measures to safeguard students in flood-affected regions.

For students, this often means an unexpected extension of their weekend. This situation also underscores how weather conditions and India's cultural diversity significantly impact the academic calendar. To know more about school holidays, check the article below.

Jammu Schools Closed 

Due to severe waterlogging and rainfall, schools in the Kashmir Valley were closed for over a week in early September. While authorities have advised school administators to resume the classes from September 10th (Wednesday) while taking all the saftey concerns.  Till then institutions will remain closed. 

All school heads and teachers have received clear instructions from the Directorate to prepare school buildings for reopening. This preparation is crucial to ensure the safety and fitness of the buildings for students, thereby mitigating any potential risks upon their return to classrooms.

Punjab School Holiday

The Punjab government is set to resume its classes after heavy floods and downpours. This is as per the latest notification released by the Punjab government. on X (previously Twitter), where it mentioned that Punjab schools will reopen from September 9, 2025 (Tuesday). However, on September 8 (Monday), schools were reopened only for teachers and staff to check buildings, clean classrooms, and make sure everything is safe for students. 

However, the district commissioner of Amritsar has notified that schools will remain closed in few areas including Ajnala -1, Ajnala -2, Chogawan-1, Chogawan-2.

Operation Rahat has been started by the Punjab government in order to provide relief measures to the people who are stuck in flood like situations.

Rajasthan School Closure Amid Heavy Rain

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan. Taking the situation seriously, the district collector of Jaisalmer, Pratap Singh, has declared a holiday in all government schools and Anganwadi centers on Monday. According to the order, schools will be closed for all students from classes 1 to 12. 

However, all academic and non-educational personnel of the schools and Anganwadi centers have been ordered to report to their respective location as per the scheduled time.

Mathura School Closed 

Due to the ongoing increase in the Yamuna River's water level in Mathura, schools have been flooded, making it difficult for students to commute. Consequently, District School Inspector Ravindra Singh announced that, following the District Magistrate's directive, all government, aided, unaided, and private schools for classes 1 to 12 will be closed on September 8. However, if the situation continues to remain the same, the school holiday can be extended further. Check here for latest update.

Schools Closed Due to Regional Festivals 

Kerala Schools Closed Tomorrow

As the part of Onam celebrations, a holiday has been declared on September 9, Tuesday for all schools coming under the limits of the corporation in Kerala. The District Collector notified that there will be closure only for government, semi government and educational institutions. This will conclude the week long grand Onam celebrations in Kerala. 

State-Wise School Status on September 9th September 2025

Kerala

School Closed Due to Onam Celebrations

Punjab

Schools will reopen on September 9

Jammu and Kashmir

School will re open on September 10

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Rain Related Closure

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Rain Related Closure

Uttrakhand 

Rain Related Closure
As India experiences diverse weather patterns and celebrations throughout the month, schools and parents should stay informed about local government announcements to avoid confusion. These holidays remind students that while it's a time for celebration, cultural traditions and safety are crucial in shaping the academic year.

Simran Akhouri

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

