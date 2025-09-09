Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT at sso.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Exam City, Admit Card & Constable Exam Date

Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department has released the Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 at sso.rajasthan.gov.in and police.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Police City Intimation Slip 2025 has been released for all candidates who applied for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Examination. The Rajasthan Police exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 and September 14 and the city slip allows candidates to check their Rajasthan Police exam city 2025 before the release of the Rajasthan Police admit card 2025, so that candidates can plan their travel and logistics in advance.
The Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 has been released on sso.rajasthan.gov.in, which allows candidates to check their Rajasthan Police exam city 2025 ahead of the written examination.
The Rajasthan Police Admit 2025 is scheduled to get released on September 11, 2025.
To download the city slip, candidates must log in to their account with SSO ID or application number and date of birth. The slip provides the information about the district and city where the candidate will have to appear for the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam but does not include the exact centre address or shift timing, and those details will be mentioned in the Rajasthan Police constable admit card. Click on the direct link below to download the Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025.
Rajasthan Police Constable City Slip 2025 Link-1
Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 Link-2
यहां देखें: Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025
Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025: Overview
The Rajasthan Police Constable City Slip allows candidates to check their city of examination and plan their travel arrangements accordingly. Unlike the Rajasthan Police constable admit card, the city slip only contains the exam city and district, not the exact centre address or shift timing. These details will be available on the Rajasthan Police admit card, which will be released on September 11, 2025.
Feature
Details
Recruitment Name
Rajasthan Police Constable Bharti 2025
Conducting Authority
Rajasthan Police Department
Total Vacancies
10,000+ Posts
City Slip Release Date
9th September 2025
Rajasthan Police Exam Date
13th & 14th September 2025
Admit Card Release Date
11th September 2025 (Expected)
Mode of Exam
Offline (OMR-based)
Official Portals
sso.rajasthan.gov.in / police.rajasthan.gov.in
How to Download Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025
Candidates going to appear in the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam must download their Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 from the official websites, such as police.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. The admit card is expected to get released on 11th September 2025, just days before the scheduled Rajasthan Police exam date on 13th and 14th September 2025. Check the steps below to download the Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 from official website
- Visit the official Rajasthan Police website.
- Now navigate to the “Recruitment” section.
- Click on the link titled Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025.
- Enter your SSO ID or application number and password.
- Download and print the admit card for future reference
