Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT at sso.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Exam City, Admit Card & Constable Exam Date

Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department has released the Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 at sso.rajasthan.gov.in and police.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Police City Intimation Slip 2025 has been released for all candidates who applied for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Examination. The Rajasthan Police exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 and September 14 and the city slip allows candidates to check their Rajasthan Police exam city 2025 before the release of the Rajasthan Police admit card 2025, so that candidates can plan their travel and logistics in advance.

Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT

The Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 has been released on sso.rajasthan.gov.in, which allows candidates to check their Rajasthan Police exam city 2025 ahead of the written examination.

The Rajasthan Police Admit 2025 is scheduled to get released on September 11, 2025.

To download the city slip, candidates must log in to their account with SSO ID or application number and date of birth. The slip provides the information about the district and city where the candidate will have to appear for the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam but does not include the exact centre address or shift timing, and those details will be mentioned in the Rajasthan Police constable admit card. Click on the direct link below to download the Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025.