You have god like vision if you can spot the two hidden faces in the room in 6 seconds!

Besides, practicing optical illusion challenges on a regular basis is helpful in enhancing cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that test the capabilities of your eyes and brain. Not only that, they are very interesting and manage to capture the attention of readers.

Are you someone with the sharpest of eyes?

The above shared image depicts a room scene where a lady and a gentleman can be seen having a conversation.

But there is something else that needs your attention.

As the title suggests, there are two hidden faces somewhere in the room and you have 6 seconds to spot them.

It will not be easy to spot them at the first glance.

This simple test of your observation skills will help in determining how sharp your eyes are.

If you look closely at the image, you might be able to spot the faces easily.

A huge round of applause for those sharp eyed readers who have managed to spot the faces within the time limit.

You indeed have god vision.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can now check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Faces in 6 Seconds: Solution

The location of the two faces present in the picture are as follows:

1. Below the chin of the gentleman smoking pipe

2. On the lap of the lady

