Genius IQ Test: Only high IQ individuals can solve this picture puzzle in 9 seconds!

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object/ mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

Are you someone with high level of intelligence?

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

In the image shared above, you can see a puzzle with flower, lion and strawberry.

The challenge for the readers is to find the value of each item and overall value.

This brain teaser is going to test your visual and logical thinking skills.

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

Have you found the value of all or any one of the items?

Hurry up; time is running out.

And..

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those readers who were able to determine the value of the items.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Solve Picture Puzzle in 9 Seconds: Solution

The value of the items are as follows

In the picture 3 Flowers = 24

Therefore one flower = 8

Now,

Flower + 2 Lions = 14

Lion = (14-8) / 2

= 3

And,

Flower × Lion + Strawberry = 31

8 × 3+ Strawberry = 31

Strawberry = 31- 24

= 7

So, the final value of Flower × Lion × Strawberry is

8 × 3 × 7

= 168

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

