Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.
Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.
Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.
Do you have the perfect vision?
Attempt this challenge and find out now!
Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Hippo among Rhinos in 7 Seconds
Source: Brightside
In the image shared above, a group of rhinos can be seen enjoying watermelon.
The challenge here is to spot a hippo that is hiding in the rhinos within 7 seconds.
This is a simple test your observation skills.
Your time starts now!
Check the image carefully.
Have you spotted the hippo?
People with the perfect vision can spot the hippo faster than others.
Time is running out.
You need to look at the image attentively to find the hippo.
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking now.
A huge round of applause for those highly observant readers who have managed to spot the hippo within the time limit.
You have perfect vision.
Those who couldn’t find the hippo among rhinos can now check out the solution below.
Find Hippo among Rhinos in 7 Seconds: Solution
The hippo can be spotted on the right side of the image standing next to the charcoal gray coloured rhino.
If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.
