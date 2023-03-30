Optical Illusion: You have hawk eyes if you can spot a button among chocolate candies in 5 seconds

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the word illudere, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

Optical illusions can also enhance your cognitive abilities and stimulate your brain to think creatively. They are a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Additionally, optical illusions can also improve your visual perception and increase your attention to detail, which can be beneficial in various aspects of life such as driving or reading.

Therefore, incorporating optical illusions into your daily routine can have numerous cognitive benefits.

Want to know how good your observation skills are?

Let’s find out.

Optical Illusion: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the cheetah in the grass in 10 seconds!

Optical Illusion - Find a Button among Chocolate Candies in 5 Seconds

Source: Twitter

The image shows an assortment of multicoloured chocolate candies.

Hiding in plain sight among the chocolate candies is a button, and you must find it within 5 seconds.

Optical illusions are a fun way to challenge your brain and keep it sharp.

By analyzing the details and patterns in the images, you can enhance your cognitive abilities and improve your problem-solving skills.

Optical Illusion: Can you spot a lemon among the fruits in 7 seconds?

Did You Find the Button in 5 Seconds?

The task of finding a button in the chocolate candies will test how attentive you are.

Only those with exceptional observation skills can locate the button within the time limit.

The button is hidden in the chocolate candies and is not visible at the first glance, making it a somewhat challenging task for even the most experienced observers.

Keen attention is required to find the button in the picture successfully.

Have you spotted the button?

Hurry; the clock is ticking.

Keep looking, you might spot it soon.

Any luck yet?

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have found a button in the chocolate candies?

We believe some of the sharpest pairs of eyes have already spotted the button. Congratulations to all of them.

Those who are still looking can find the answer below.

Find Button among Chocolate Candies in 5 Seconds - Solution

The button can be spotted in the left bottom corner of the image. It is a purple-coloured button and can be identified by its appearance.

Must Try:

Seek and Find Puzzle: The sailor has lost his sword. Can you find it in 7 seconds?