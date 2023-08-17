You have the most attentive eyes if you can spot a dog on the rocks in 8 seconds!

Optical illusions are created by modifying images in such a way that they trick our visual system into believing what it is seeing is real.

These illusions have been around for centuries and are also used by artists and scientists to test the limits of our visual system.

Research studies have been conducted to get a better understanding of the way our brains process optical illusions.

Even in pop culture, solving optical illusions is considered a sign of intelligence.

Regular practise of optical illusion challenges can provide varied benefits like increased alertness, better concentration, and reduced stress levels.

Are you ready to experience the magic of optical illusions?

Then let's get started.

Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Dog in 8 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

A soldier can be seen with his back against a rock. He looks terrified.

What could be the reason?

Hidden among the rocks is a ferocious wild dog that can bite the soldier at any time.

The challenge for the readers is to find the hidden dog in 8 seconds.

Your time starts now!

Only those with the most attentive pairs of eyes can spot the hidden dog within the time limit.

Are you one of them?

Let's find out.

If you look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the hidden dog.

Have you spotted it?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

The dog has blended so well with the rocks that it is difficult to spot him at first glance.

Did you notice the dog now?

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already found the dog.

Congratulations! You truly have an extraordinary eye for detail.

For those who couldn’t. Scroll below for the solution.

Spot the Hidden Dog in 8 Seconds: Solution

The dog can be spotted on the right side of the image. It is located right below the tree branch with a cross sign.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

