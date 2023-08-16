You have the eyes of an eagle if you can find the hidden face in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that play tricks with our perception. These illusions are created by cleverly manipulating colours, patterns, and objects.

Optical illusions have been used by scientists to understand the way our visual system functions.

Studies suggest that regular practise of optical illusions can increase the level of alertness, reduce stress, and develop better concentration power in individuals.

A similar optical illusion is presented here, which will challenge your observation skills.

Attempt now!

Optical Illusion Challenge: Find the Hidden Face in 5 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Pinterest

In this vintage image, a lady can be seen standing near a tree, looking at the buildings in front of her.

The lady is not alone; there is also a hidden face in this image.

You have 5 seconds to spot the hidden face.

Time starts now!

This challenge will test how sharp your vision is.

Only the sharpest eyes can spot the hidden face within the time limit.

Can you do it?

Let's find out.

If you look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the hidden face.

Have you spotted it?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Need a hint?

Here you go.

Try looking at the picture from different angles.

Did you spot the hidden face now?

We think some of you may have already found the hidden face.

Congratulations! Your observation skills are unmatched.

For those who couldn’t find the hidden face yet, check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Face in 5 Seconds: Solution

The hidden face can be spotted if you move your head a few steps back and then see the image.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

