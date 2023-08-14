Seek and find puzzles are one of the most popular forms of puzzles on the web right now. Netizens are hooked on such puzzles.

The basic premise of these puzzles is to find a hidden object in the image.

Solving seek and find puzzles is a great way to boost brain health.

Readers need to engage their brains and eyes to find the hidden object in the image.

Those with good concentration and high attention to detail will be the first to solve the puzzle.

Studies suggest that solving puzzles has a beneficial effect on the brain. It also provides protection against cognitive decline in old age.

So what are you waiting for?

Get started now!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the Hidden Horse in 5 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above, readers can see a squirrel.

But the squirrel is not alone.

Hiding masterfully in this image is a horse, and the task of the readers is to find the horse in 5 seconds.

Individuals with high attention to detail will be able to spot the horse quickly.

Your time starts now.

Focus your eyes on the image, and see if you can spot the horse.

This is a good test of your observation skills.

Have you found the hidden horse?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Check the image carefully.

The horse has camouflaged itself so well that it cannot be detected at first glance.

And…

Time’s up.

Some of our eagle eyed readers might have spotted the horse by now.

If you are one of them, you have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the horse can check out the solution given below.

Find Hidden Horse in 5 Seconds: Solution

The hidden horse can be spotted by turning the image upside down. The squirrel transforms into the head of a horse with a mere click.

If you loved this challenge, you can try other interesting challenges from our recommended reading section below.

