Brain Teaser for High-Level Thinkers: There are three matchsticks; can you make it 4 without breaking them?

Brain teasers are intriguing puzzles that require the reader to locate a hidden object. These puzzles are mind-blowing, and they have the potential to awaken your hidden intelligence.

Attempting these puzzles is an excellent way to de-stress and stimulate your brain while also improving cognitive skills and critical thinking.

Solving brain teasers can also enhance problem-solving abilities and boost creativity. They provide a fun and challenging way to exercise your brain and keep it sharp.

A similar kind of brain teaser is here to blow your mind now!

Check it out below!

Make 3 Matchsticks into 4 Without Breaking Them

In the image shared above, you can see three matchsticks placed next to each other.

The challenge for the readers is to make them 4 without breaking any of the sticks.

This brain teaser is going to test your brain power.

Can you do it?

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

You need to have an alert mind to solve the puzzle quickly.

Have you solved the puzzle?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Study the image attentively; you might be very close to solving the puzzle.

And..

Time’s up.

Were you able to solve the puzzle within the time limit?

Congratulations to those readers who have solved the puzzle.

You have high brain power.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Solve Matchstick Puzzle in 6 Seconds: Solution

The puzzle can be solved by changing the alignment of the matchsticks. In this way, it can be made the roman number IV(English 4) without breaking it.

