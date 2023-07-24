Optical Illusion Visual Skill Challenge: Find 6 Faces in 11 Seconds!

Optical illusions are images that are intended to trick our minds. In popular culture, they are frequently used as simple intelligence tests.

Optical illusions can help you improve your concentration and observation skills. They can also help us understand how our brains work.

Studies suggest that regular practice of optical illusions can increase the level of alertness, reduce stress, and develop better concentration power in individuals.

If you want to quickly test your observation skills , try out this optical illusion challenge right now!

Optical Illusion Visual Skill Challenge: Find 6 Hidden Faces in 11 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Oleg Shupliak

The monochrome painting shared above is the creation of famous Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupleyak. He specialises in creating surreal paintings.

In this image, there are 6 hidden faces, and you need to quickly spot them in 11 seconds.

Your time starts now!

It is a good test of your brain and eye power.

If you look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the six hidden faces.

While some faces can be easily spotted, others can be difficult to locate.

Have you spotted the faces?

If so, how many?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Looking for a hint?

Study the image carefully, you can see faint outlines of the faces.

Did you notice the faces now?

We believe some of you might have spotted the faces already.

Congratulations! Your eyes are sharp as an eagle's.

For those who couldn’t. Scroll below for the solution.

Find 6 Hidden Faces in 11 Seconds: Solution

The six hidden faces are as follows:

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

