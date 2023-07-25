A seek and find puzzle is a type of puzzle where the goal is to locate hidden objects or words within a larger picture or grid.

These puzzles often require careful observation and attention to detail to successfully identify the hidden items.

They can be a fun and challenging way to test your visual perception skills and keep your mind sharp.

Practising such challenges on a daily basis helps you think outside the box and come up with creative solutions to problems. Also, it is one of the best ways to improve your critical thinking skills.

Here is a simple seek and find challenge that you’ll love.

You are a puzzle legend if you can find the ball on the beach in 7 seconds!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the Second Woman in 4 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above, an old woman can be seen.

The challenge presented to the readers is to find a second woman in the image within 4 seconds.

Can you do it?

Focus your eyes on the image, and see if you can spot the woman within the time limit.

All the best!

This simple challenge tests your observation skills.

Have you spotted the second woman?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Zoom in on the image to see if that helps.

And…

Time’s up.

Most of you might have spotted the second woman by now.

If you are unable to spot the second woman within the time limit, you can check out the solution given below.

Find Second Woman in 4 Seconds - Solution

The second woman can be spotted if you rotate the image 180 degrees to the left.

If you loved this challenge, you can try other interesting challenges from our recommended reading section below.

Recommended Reading

Brain Teaser for High-Level Thinkers: There are three matchsticks; can you make it 4 without breaking them?

Mind-Blowing Brain Teaser: Find the Mistake in the Picture in 6 Seconds!