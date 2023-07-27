Optical Illusion Visual Skill Challenge: Find the cat in the room in 8 seconds!

Optical illusions, also referred to as visual illusions, are caused by the visual system when our perception of reality differs from actual reality.

Optical illusions are the latest craze among netizens. These are mind-bending images that conceal a hidden object that is not visible to the naked eye at first glance, or sometimes the object is present before our eyes but we cannot see it due to the biases of our visual system.

It is suggested that practising optical illusion challenges is highly beneficial for improving attention span and observational skills.

If you are a fan of optical illusion challenges, then attempt this one now!

Optical Illusion Visual Skill Challenge: Find Cat in 8 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above shows a messed up room scene, which suggests the current occupants are moving out.

As seen from the title, there is a cat in the room, and the readers need to spot the cat in 8 seconds.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

It is a simple test of your observation skills.

Have you spotted the cat?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Cats are known for hiding in the most unexpected places.

Check out all the areas properly.

You might spot the cat soon.

And…

Time’s up.

You can stop searching.

Did you find the cat?

If so, how quickly?

We believe most of our readers might have spotted the cat already.

In case some of you are still wondering where it is, check out the solution below.

Find Cat in 8 Seconds: Solution

The cat is seen hiding under the big bundle of paper on the right side of the image.

