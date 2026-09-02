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Pakistan Send 7 Players Home Midway Through England Tour: Check New Squad After Major Shake-Up

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Sep 2, 2026, 09:54 IST

Pakistan have revamped their Test squad after going 2-0 down to England. Check the seven players out and seven new names in.  

Pakistan Send 7 Players Home Midway Through England Tour
Pakistan Send 7 Players Home Midway Through England Tour

Pakistan have made a major change to their Test squad in the middle of their tour of England. Seven players have been released from the team after Pakistan lost the first two Tests of the series. 7 new players have joined the squad for the third and final Test that will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Why Did Pakistan Send 7 Players Home?

Pakistan went 2-0 down in the three match series against England. They lost the first Test by an innings and 103 runs. Further they lost the second Test by 194 runs. After this big loss, the Pakistan Cricket Board decided to make big changes to the squad.

These changes come ahead of the final Test match. The PCB has also removed head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. These roles are now taken over by Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke.

Which 7 Pakistan Players Have Been Sent Home?

Player

Role

Mohammad Rizwan

Wicketkeeper-batter

Imam-ul-Haq

Opening batter

Salman Ali Agha

Batter, former captain

Ali Usman

Batter

Aamer Jamal

All-rounder

Muhammad Awais Zafar

Pace bowler

Khurram Shahzad

Pace bowler

Pakistan's New Squad for the 3rd Test

Seven new players have made their way to the squad before the third Test. Some of these players have played Test cricket before while other players will make their Test debut at Edgbaston.

New Player

Role

Saim Ayub

Batter

Abdullah Fazal

Batter

Arafat Minhas

All-rounder

Saad Baig

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Imran Randhawa

Batter

Razaullah

Bowler

Muhammad Imran Jnr

Bowler

Pakistan's New Squad: Which New Players Have Joined the Squad?

Player Replaced

Added to Squad

Mohammad Rizwan

Saim Ayub

Imam-ul-Haq

Abdullah Fazal

Salman Ali Agha

Arafat Minhas

Ali Usman

Saad Baig

Aamer Jamal

Muhammad Imran Randhawa

Muhammad Awais Zafar

Razaullah

Khurram Shahzad

Muhammad Imran Jnr

Pakistan vs England: What Happened in the First Two Tests?

1st Test

  • Result: England won

  • Winning margin: An innings and 103 runs

2nd Test

  • Result: England won

  • Winning margin: 194 runs

England lead the series 2-0 after two matches.

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Sep 2, 2026, 09:54 IST

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