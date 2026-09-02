Pakistan Send 7 Players Home Midway Through England Tour: Check New Squad After Major Shake-Up
Pakistan have revamped their Test squad after going 2-0 down to England. Check the seven players out and seven new names in.
Pakistan have made a major change to their Test squad in the middle of their tour of England. Seven players have been released from the team after Pakistan lost the first two Tests of the series. 7 new players have joined the squad for the third and final Test that will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
Why Did Pakistan Send 7 Players Home?
Pakistan went 2-0 down in the three match series against England. They lost the first Test by an innings and 103 runs. Further they lost the second Test by 194 runs. After this big loss, the Pakistan Cricket Board decided to make big changes to the squad.
These changes come ahead of the final Test match. The PCB has also removed head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. These roles are now taken over by Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke.
Which 7 Pakistan Players Have Been Sent Home?
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Imam-ul-Haq
|
Opening batter
|
Salman Ali Agha
|
Batter, former captain
|
Ali Usman
|
Batter
|
Aamer Jamal
|
All-rounder
|
Muhammad Awais Zafar
|
Pace bowler
|
Khurram Shahzad
|
Pace bowler
Pakistan's New Squad for the 3rd Test
Seven new players have made their way to the squad before the third Test. Some of these players have played Test cricket before while other players will make their Test debut at Edgbaston.
|
New Player
|
Role
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Abdullah Fazal
|
Batter
|
Arafat Minhas
|
All-rounder
|
Saad Baig
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Muhammad Imran Randhawa
|
Batter
|
Razaullah
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Imran Jnr
|
Bowler
Pakistan's New Squad: Which New Players Have Joined the Squad?
|
Player Replaced
|
Added to Squad
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Saim Ayub
|
Imam-ul-Haq
|
Abdullah Fazal
|
Salman Ali Agha
|
Arafat Minhas
|
Ali Usman
|
Saad Baig
|
Aamer Jamal
|
Muhammad Imran Randhawa
|
Muhammad Awais Zafar
|
Razaullah
|
Khurram Shahzad
|
Muhammad Imran Jnr
Pakistan vs England: What Happened in the First Two Tests?
1st Test
-
Result: England won
-
Winning margin: An innings and 103 runs
2nd Test
-
Result: England won
-
Winning margin: 194 runs
England lead the series 2-0 after two matches.
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