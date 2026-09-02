Pakistan Send 7 Players Home Midway Through England Tour: Check New Squad After Major Shake-Up

Pakistan have made a major change to their Test squad in the middle of their tour of England. Seven players have been released from the team after Pakistan lost the first two Tests of the series. 7 new players have joined the squad for the third and final Test that will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Why Did Pakistan Send 7 Players Home?

Pakistan went 2-0 down in the three match series against England. They lost the first Test by an innings and 103 runs. Further they lost the second Test by 194 runs. After this big loss, the Pakistan Cricket Board decided to make big changes to the squad.

These changes come ahead of the final Test match. The PCB has also removed head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. These roles are now taken over by Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke.

Which 7 Pakistan Players Have Been Sent Home?