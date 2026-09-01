PM Kisan Annadata Sukhibhava 2026: Next Installment Credit Date, Eligibility and Status

In an effort to promote agricultural productivity and ensure better livelihood possibilities for farmers in Andhra Pradesh, the revamped PM Kisan Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme for 2026 was introduced by the state government. This scheme will work as an integrated component along with the PM-Kisan Scheme of the central government to provide the eligible farmers, landholders and tenant farmers with a cumulative benefit of ₹20,000 in terms of direct financial assistance on an annual basis.

The aid provided is distributed in three installments which coincide with the two major cropping seasons. The first installment of ₹7,000 was transferred to the farmer households on June 20, 2026. This covered a total of 46.85 lakh families with funding of ₹3,125.47 crore.