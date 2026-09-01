PM Kisan Annadata Sukhibhava 2026: Next Installment Credit Date, Eligibility and Status
PM Kisan Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme 2026: Check the upcoming 2nd installment credit date, total ₹20,000 financial assistance breakdown, farmer eligibility criteria, required documents and step-by-step online status check guide.
In an effort to promote agricultural productivity and ensure better livelihood possibilities for farmers in Andhra Pradesh, the revamped PM Kisan Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme for 2026 was introduced by the state government. This scheme will work as an integrated component along with the PM-Kisan Scheme of the central government to provide the eligible farmers, landholders and tenant farmers with a cumulative benefit of ₹20,000 in terms of direct financial assistance on an annual basis.
The aid provided is distributed in three installments which coincide with the two major cropping seasons. The first installment of ₹7,000 was transferred to the farmer households on June 20, 2026. This covered a total of 46.85 lakh families with funding of ₹3,125.47 crore.
PM Kisan Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme 2026: Key Highlights
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Feature
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Details
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Scheme Name
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PM Kisan Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme
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Nodal Department
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Department of Agriculture, Government of Andhra Pradesh
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Total Annual Support
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₹20,000 (₹14,000 AP State Govt + ₹6,000 Central PM-Kisan)
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Target Beneficiaries
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Small, marginal, and tenant farmers in Andhra Pradesh
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Payment Transfer Mode
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Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to Aadhaar-NPCI seeded accounts
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Official Website
Installment Breakdown and Expected Next Credit Date
Each year, funds of ₹20,000 are allocated toward supporting agricultural communities in obtaining seeds, fertilizers and undertaking operations on their fields:
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The first installment (Kharif Season) of ₹7,000 (₹5,000 from AP Govt + ₹2,000 from PM-Kisan) was released on June 20, 2026.
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The second installment (Rabi Season) of ₹7,000 (₹5,000 from AP Govt + ₹2,000 from PM-Kisan) is expected in October 2026.
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The third installment (Post Harvest/Festival) of ₹6,000 (₹4,000 from AP Govt + ₹2,000 from PM-Kisan) is expected in February 2027.
Eligibility Criteria
To be eligible for cash transfers under the integrated scheme, the applicants should fulfil the following requirements:
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Residential Status: The applicants must be permanent residents of Andhra Pradesh and must own agricultural land within the state.
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Landholding criteria: Preference must be given to small farmers with less than five acres of land.
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Tenant Farmers and ROFR Farmers: Tenant farmers(holding CCRC cards) and tribal farmers must have been granted the rights of use of the land by the government.
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Family Unit Mapping: Only one member of the beneficiary family (husband-wife and minor children) is eligible to receive the financial assistance.
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e-Crop Registration: The applicants must provide information regarding their cultivation and crops in the e-Crop registration system in the state.
Who is Ineligible?
Serving government staff and retired workers, pensioners earning over ₹10,000 per month (Class IV staff and multi-tasking staff/heavily multi-tasking staff are excluded).
People in constitutional positions, current or past MPs/ MLAs or mayors.
Individuals who paid income tax in the last assessment year.
Mandatory Documents Required
To apply for new applications from the village secretariat or the Rythu Seva Kendra (RSK) the required documents are:
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Aadhaar Card: it must be active and up to date
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Proof of land ownership: it could be either the Pattadar Passbook or the Record of Rights of 1B
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CCRC card: this applies to tenant farmers only
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Bank Passbook: bank account should be Aadhaar-linked and enabled for Aadhaar Payment Bridge System (APBS) mapping
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Active mobile number: should be connected directly to the Aadhaar.
How to Check Annadata Sukhibhava Status Online
Farmers can find out about their beneficiary information, eKYC status and updates regarding the credit of payment via the official website of the concerned department
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To check these details, farmers need to access the official website: annadathasukhibhava.ap.gov.in.
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Once on the website, they should click on the "Know Your Status" option.
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Next, they should provide their 12-digit Aadhaar Number in the relevant field.
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Then, they need to enter the captcha code shown on the page.
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Finally, they have to click the "Search" button.
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The system will show them their profile, e-Crop status, eKYC status, bank account mapping and other services under DBT.
Essential Actions to Prevent Payment Holds
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Should you see "Payment Pending", "Ineligible" or "Hold" on the status screen, know that some simple steps may help you resolve the issue:
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Biometric e-KYC Completion: Go to your nearest Rythu Seva Kendra (RSK) or CSC center to complete biometric/IRIS eKYC.
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Aadhaar-NPCI Seeding Activation: If your bank details are not registered at NPCI, then you will not receive your benefits. Visit your local branch and submit the request for enabling DBT.
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Verification of Name and Records: Make sure that the names on your Aadhaar card and land record (1B/Adangal) are the same by visiting the MeeBhoomi portal (meebhoomi.ap.gov.in) as any mismatch in spelling will put a stop to your payments.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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