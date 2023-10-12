Picture puzzles IQ Test: Picture puzzles to find the odd one out are a type of brain teaser that involves finding the one image in a group of four that is different from the others. To solve a picture puzzle to find the odd one out, the solver must carefully observe the images and compare them to each other. They must look for small differences in colour, shape, size, orientation, or other details.

There are benefits of solving picture puzzles to find the odd one out including improved observation skills, enhanced problem-solving skills, increased critical thinking skills, a boost in cognitive function, and a fun way to spend time. Studies also found that children who were given regular puzzle training showed a significant increase in their IQ scores over a period of time.

Picture Puzzles IQ Test: Can You Tell Which Ice Cream Bowl Is Odd One Out In 10 Seconds?

Look at the following picture of ice cream bowls and try to spot the odd one out in 10 seconds. If you are able to spot the odd one out ice cream bowl, you have keen observation skills and a high IQ.

Which ice cream bowl is the odd one out? Start by looking at the overall picture. What are the similarities and differences between the images? Try to identify a pattern. Look for one image that is different from the rest.

You have 10 seconds to answer.

Tick tock…

Time's up!

Did you spot them all in the picture in 15 seconds or less?

If you were able to spot the odd ice cream bowl in 10 seconds or less, congratulations! You have good observation skills, attention to detail, and logical thinking skills.

If you are unable to solve the puzzle, you can check the answer below when time runs out.

Hidden Objects Picture Puzzles Answers

Amazing! If you spotted the ice cream bowl that is the odd one out in this picture. However, if you are still looking for it, look below at the answer.

If you enjoyed playing this picture puzzle challenge, SHARE this viral ice cream puzzle with your friends and family challenging them to find the ice cream bowl that is the odd one out within 10 seconds.

