Test Your Visual Power, Spot The Sand Clock Within 8 Seconds!

People with high intelligence and keen observation skills can spot the sand clock in this messy room. Test your visual power with this mind-boggling picture puzzle. Engage your senses to solve this challenge.

Picture puzzles to spot hidden objects can challenge your visual perception, speed, accuracy, and time management skills. If you were in a hurry and you had only 8 seconds to find the sand clock for your project, will you be able to do it?

Try out this difficult visual puzzle that asks you to find the sand clock in this picture.

Only 1% People With Sharpest Vision Can Find The Sand Clock Within 8 Seconds!

Are you up for a challenge? Here is a tricky picture puzzle that shows a room that seems to be filled with too many items. It looks messy. The books are scattered all over the room. The sofa also does not look neat and tidy.

There is so much clutter below the table as well. This puzzle will test your visual acuity and ability to find objects within a short time limit.

Observe the picture carefully. Use your full optical power to figure out where is the sand clock in this picture.

Your 8 seconds challenge starts now!

If you are unable to solve the puzzle, you can check the answer below when time runs out.

Picture Puzzle Hidden Objects Answers

Amazing! If you figured out the answer correctly. However, if you are still wondering where is the sand clock in this picture, we have shared the answer below.

SHARE this picture puzzle with your family, friends, and colleagues. Challenge them to find the sand clock within 8 seconds!

