Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa made it to finals of the Grand Chess Tour 2026 after a commanding win over Germany’s Vincent Keymer on Monday.

In Semi-Final 1, Praggnanandhaa beaten Keymer with a 19-9 victory in St. Louis to book his place in the final showdown.

Now, he will face USA’s Fabiano Caruana on Tuesday, August 25, for the title.

Praggnanandhaa started with a dominant 9-3 victory in the classical match. He continued his strong run with a clean sweep in both rapid games, winning 4-0. However, Keymer fought back slightly in the blitz games but Praggnanandhaa had already built a big enough lead to seal the match.

Who is R Praggnanandhaa

R Praggnanandhaa belongs to Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Here are some basic details about the Grand Chess Tour Finalist.