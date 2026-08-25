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R Praggnanandhaa Reaches Grand Chess Tour Final: Check His Career, Stats and Records

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 13:37 IST

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has reached the Grand Chess Tour 2026 final after defeating Vincent Keymer. Check his biography, career stats, major achievements and records. 

R Praggnanandhaa reaches Grand Chess Tour final (Image Source: X.com @GrandChessTour)
R Praggnanandhaa reaches Grand Chess Tour final (Image Source: X.com @GrandChessTour)

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa made it to finals of the Grand Chess Tour 2026 after a commanding win over Germany’s Vincent Keymer on Monday.

In Semi-Final 1, Praggnanandhaa beaten Keymer with a 19-9 victory in St. Louis to book his place in the final showdown.

Now, he will face USA’s Fabiano Caruana on Tuesday, August 25, for the title.

Praggnanandhaa started with a dominant 9-3 victory in the classical match. He continued his strong run with a clean sweep in both rapid games, winning 4-0. However, Keymer fought back slightly in the blitz games but Praggnanandhaa had already built a big enough lead to seal the match.

Who is R Praggnanandhaa

R Praggnanandhaa belongs to Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Here are some basic details about the Grand Chess Tour Finalist. 

Category

Biography Details

Full Name

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa

Date of Birth

August 10, 2005

Place of Birth

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Father

Rameshbabu

Mother

Nagalakshmi

Primary Coach

R. B. Ramesh

R Praggnanandhaa Key Stats and Career Records 

R Praggnanandhaa has already achieved some remarkable feats early in his career. Here are some of his key achievements and records.

Achievement

Detail 

FIDE Title

Grandmaster (Earned in 2018)

Youngest IM Milestone

Youngest International Master in history (10 years, 10 months, 19 days)

Grandmaster Title Milestone

Achieved at 12 years, 10 months, 13 days

Best Classical Rating

2785

Best World Ranking

World No. 4

FIDE Chess World Cup (2023)

Silver Medalist / Runner-up

45th Chess Olympiad (2024)

Gold Medalist (Open Section)

World Youth Championships

Under-8 (2013), Under-10 (2015), & Under-18 (2019) Champion

R Praggnanandhaa Performance Across Grand Chess Tour 2026 

Here are the complete details of R Praggnanandhaa’s road to the finals of Grand Chess Tour 2026. 

Event Name

Host City / Date

Format

Event Result

Tour Points Earned

Super Chess Classic Romania

Bucharest, Romania (May 14–23)

Classical

5th Place

4.0

Super Rapid & Blitz Croatia

Zagreb, Croatia (July 1–5)

Rapid & Blitz

Joint 3rd Place

7.5

Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz

St. Louis, USA (July 31–August 7)

Rapid & Blitz

Champion (1st Place)

13.0

Sinquefield Cup

St. Louis, USA (August 10–20)

Classical

Runner-up (2nd Place) (Tied 1st in Classical, lost tiebreak)

11.0

Praggnanandhaa is now one win away to become the first Indian to win a Grand Chess Tour title. However, the challenge will be tough against Fabiano Caruana, who has won the title in 2025. 


Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Content Writer

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Aug 25, 2026, 13:37 IST

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