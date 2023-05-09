Top 35 Rabindranath Tagore Quotes for Inspiration and Motivation

Best Rabindranath Tagore Quotes: The Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7, 1861. But his birth anniversary, also known as Pochishe Boishakh is celebrated on the 25th day of the Bengali Month Boisakh. His contributions to literature, music and his several works are unforgettable. People not only in West Bengal but also in the whole of India remember him and his legacy.

Know more about the multi-talented personality Rabindranath Tagore and his thoughts and beliefs in this article via these famous quotes.

About Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore, who was born on May 7, 1861, was a dramatist, composer, philosopher, social reformer, and painter. He was Sarada Devi and Debendranath Tagore's youngest child. He took part in the Bengal Renaissance at an early age, along with his family. Simultaneously, he also started writing poems and creating artwork. He published the short story "Bhikharini" in 1877 and "Sandhya Sangit," a collection of poems, in 1882, all under the pen name Bhanusimha.

He began penning his own classical poems after being influenced by the poetry of Kalidasa. As the creator of Gitanjali's 'profoundly sensitive, fresh, and beautiful' poetry, he made literary history in 1913 by being the first non-European and the first lyricist to win the Nobel Prize. With Contextual Modernism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, he transformed Indian art, Bengali literature, and music. Although Tagore's "elegant prose and magical poetry" are largely unknown beyond Bengal, his melodious lyrics are thought to be spiritual and mercurial. He was also referred to as "the Bard of Bengal," Gurudeb, Kobiguru, and Biswokobi.

His final years were spent in excruciating discomfort, and in 1937 he went into a state of coma. Later, on August 7, 1941, after much suffering, he took his last breath in his ancestral home.

Inspirational and Motivational Quotes by Rabindranath Tagore

"Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark.”

"That side of our existence whose direction is towards the infinite that seeks not wealth, but freedom and joy."

“I have spent a fortune travelling to distant shores and looked at lofty mountains and boundless oceans, and yet I haven’t found time to take a few steps from my house to look at a single dewdrop on a single blade of grass.”

"Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.”

“Gray hairs are signs of wisdom if you hold your tongue, speak and they are but hairs, as in the young.”

“I slept and dreamt that life was a joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was a joy.”

"We read the world wrong and say that it deceives us."

"The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but that makes our life in harmony with all existence."

"The small wisdom is like water in a glass: clear, transparent, pure. The great wisdom is like the water in the sea: dark, mysterious, impenetrable."

"If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars."

“If I can’t make it through one door, I’ll go through another door or I’ll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present.”

“Our nature is obscured by work done by the compulsion of want or fear. The mother reveals herself in the service of her children, so our true freedom is not the freedom from action but freedom in action, which can only be attained in the work of love.”

“The one who plants trees, knowing that he will never sit in their shade, has at least started to understand the meaning of life.”

“When we accept any discipline for ourselves, we try to avoid everything except that which is necessary for our purpose; it is this purposefulness, which belongs to the adult mind, that we force upon school children. We say, “Never keep your mind alert.”

“You cannot cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water."

Famous Rabindranath Tagore Quotes

"Love is an endless mystery because there is no reasonable cause that could explain it."

"Let your life lightly dance on the edges of time like dew on the tip of a leaf."

"By plucking her petals you do not gather the beauty of the flower."

"The greed of gain has no time or limit to its capaciousness. It's one object is to produce and consume. It has pity neither for beautiful nature nor for living human beings. It is ruthlessly ready without a moment's hesitation to crush beauty and life."

"Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add colour to my sunset sky."

"We come nearest to the great when we are great in humility."

“It is very simple to be happy, but it is very difficult to be simple.”

“The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough.”

“Reach high, for stars lie hidden in you. Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal.”

“Don't limit a child to your own learning, for she was born in another time.”

Rabindranath Tagore made around 3000 paintings and wrote 2230 songs. Even the national anthems of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India were written by him. He is also the founder of Viswa Bharti University, formerly known as Shantiniketan. And to celebrate his legacy, various events will be organised on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

