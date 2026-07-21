The Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana(MAAY) is a health insurance program launched by the Government of Rajasthan. The scheme aims to reduce the financial burden and provide financial security during a health emergency.

The Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana (MAAY) was formerly known as the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana. The scheme was renamed to align with national healthcare initiatives while retaining and enhancing its main benefits.

The MAAY provides cashless coverage up to ₹25 Lakh per medical coverage family every. It also provides up to ₹10 Lakh accidental insurance cover. ₹850 per family/year paid category annual fee (the remaining 50% premium is paid by the State Government).

Objectives of the Scheme

The main objective of the Rajasthan government MAAY is to ensure diagnostic, surgical and therapy costs to keep families debt- or poverty-free.