CM Ayushman Arogya Scheme Rajasthan 2026: Eligibility, Benefits and How to Apply
Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana (MAAY) scheme is a ₹25 Lakh health coverage package of the Rajasthan government. Check the cashless coverage benefits, eligibility criteria, documents and online application steps.
The Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana(MAAY) is a health insurance program launched by the Government of Rajasthan. The scheme aims to reduce the financial burden and provide financial security during a health emergency.
The Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana (MAAY) was formerly known as the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana. The scheme was renamed to align with national healthcare initiatives while retaining and enhancing its main benefits.
The MAAY provides cashless coverage up to ₹25 Lakh per medical coverage family every. It also provides up to ₹10 Lakh accidental insurance cover. ₹850 per family/year paid category annual fee (the remaining 50% premium is paid by the State Government).
Objectives of the Scheme
The main objective of the Rajasthan government MAAY is to ensure diagnostic, surgical and therapy costs to keep families debt- or poverty-free.
To provide Universal healthcare access by delivering reliable financial protection to low-income, underprivileged sectors and middle-income families of the state.
Equal health treatment to all and guarantee full coverage for high cost critical treatments such as cancer therapies, heart surgeries and organ transplants.
Benefits of Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana (MAAY)
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The scheme provides up to ₹25 Lakh per year in cashless hospitalization benefits for each registred families.
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The scheme covers over 1700 medical and surgical packages including general surgeries, orthopedic operations, pediatric treatments and gynecology procedures.
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Advanced tertiary care like open-heart surgeries, kidney and liver transplants and chemotherapy and radiation for cancer.
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Full coverage for Intensive Care Unit (ICU) stay, operating room fees, doctor visits and diagnostic labs during admission.
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Pre and post hospitalisation expenses of 5 days for medical tess and medicine expenses prioe to hospital admission and
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15 days of diagnostic checks, medicines and follow up consultations following hospital discharge.
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Every family member registered on the household Jan Aadhaar Card gets equal coverage. There is no age limit and newborn infants are also covered under.
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Mukhyamantri Ayushman Accident Insurance Scheme registered households also receive
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₹5 Lakh compensation if a family member dies due to an accident.
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Up to ₹10 Lakh if multiple family members die in the same accident.
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Up to ₹3 Lakh coverage for permanent total disability.
Eligibility Criteria
To get the benefit of this scheme one must be a permanent resident of Rajasthan. Under the scheme the beneficiaries are categorised into two groups
Category 1: For Free Registration or 100% Subsidised
Under this category, those individuals come and do not pay any annual fee for
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Families enrolled under the National Food Security Act (NFSA)
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Households listed in the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC 2011)
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Small and Marginal Farmers.
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Contractual workers serving in state departments, boards, and corporations.
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Destitute families receiving state COVID-19 ex-gratia support.
Category 2: For Paid Registration
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Households covered under this category are which are not covered under the free category. They can be enrolled by paying the annual premium of ₹850 per family.
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The Government pays the remaining 50% of the actual insurance cost.
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The Rajasthan Government pays the remaining 50% of the actual insurance cost.
Documments
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Jan Aadhaar Card or Jan Aadhaar registration receipt identity document is mandatory. .
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Aadhaar card for all family members.
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Active Mobile Number linked to Aadhaar for OTP e-KYC verification..
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Residence Proof or domicile certificate of Rajasthan.
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Land documents for small farmers or contractual employment ID as proof document for specific category.
How to Apply Online
Beneficiaries can avail the benefits by registering online and offline through self-registration via the SSO portal and offline registration via e-Mitra centres
For Online Process You can register via the Single Sign-On(SSO) Portal
Step 1: You can visit the official SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Log in using your SSO ID and password / create a new profile using Aadhaar/Jan Aadhaar.
Step 3: Check the application list and click on the MAA-YOJANA or Chiranjeevi icon.
Step 4: Enter your Jan Aadhaar Card Number and enrollment receipt number to pull up family details.
Step 5: Complete the Aadhaar e-KYC
Step 6: Choose Application Category free category or paid category
Step 7: After submission download and print your official MAAY policy document.for future reference
For Offline Registration via e-Mitra Centre
Step 1: Visit your nearest e-Mitra kiosk in Rajasthan.
Step 2:Share your Jan Aadhaar Card and Aadhaar details with the operator.
Step 3: Complete fingerprint or OTP biometric verification.
Step 4: For paid category families pay the ₹850 annual fee directly to the center operator.
Step 5: The operator will submit your application and hand you a printed policy document.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com