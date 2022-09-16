Roger Federer Bids Adieu To Tennis Through Retirement. Go Through The Man’s Inspirational Life Journey

Famous Swiss tennis player, Roger Federer, shined bright in the sport with his exemplary performance in the 21st century. He has achieved many milestones including a record eight Wimbledon titles and becoming the first player to win the 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles.







Early Life

Roger Federer was born on August 8, 1981, in Basel Switzerland. He started playing tennis at the tender age of eight. When he was just 14 years old, he became Switzerland’s junior champion. In the year 1998, he won the Orange Bowl junior tournament crown in Miami. Just one year after that, Federer got his break into the Swiss Davis Cup team and he became the youngest tennis player at just 18 years 4 months of age. By the end of the year, he entered the world’s top 100 clubs and finished that season at number 64.

Sports Career And Achievements

Roger Federer has always been a young achiever. Roger Federer advanced to the bronze medal match at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. The next year of the event, he participated in Wimbledon and won against Pete Sampras, and made it to the quarterfinals. By the end of the year 2002, he attained the ranking of number 6 in the world.

Federer is not only an exemplary shot maker popular for his forehand but was also applauded for his composure and sportsmanship. In the year 2003, the man won his very first Grand Slam tournament title at Wimbledon.

Next, he successfully captured his very first Australian Open and the U.S. Open.

It was in 2004 when Federer became victorious in 11 tournaments out of the 17 he participated in. Not to miss, he was ranked number 1 in the world by the end of the year.

Similarly in the year 2005, he successfully made his mark in the sport and won 11 tournaments out of 15, including the Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.







His achievements did not end here. In the time frame of July 2003 to November 2005, he achieved a modern-record 24 straight finals.

Even in the following year, the man continued to be the best player. He also became victorious at the Australian Open and the U.S. Open. He also reached the finals at Roland Garros but could not win against Rafael Nadal of Spain.

In the year 2006, he competed in 17 tournaments, won 12 titles, and made it to the finals in all except one tournament.







In 2007, he went to the Australian Open and won the 10th Grand Slam title. However, he got defeated by Nadal later that year in the final. The rivalry between the two remained hot at Wimbledon in 2007. There, he defeated Nadal in a five-set final and became the second male player in more than a century to obtain five consecutive Wimbledon titles. Additionally, he won his fourth straight U.S. Open, which was actually a men's record in the open era.

The following year, his record 65-match grass-court winning streak came to a halt when Nadal bested him in the Wimbledon final.

Federer next teamed with Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka to achieve the men's doubles gold medal at the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008. It was in 2008 itself that he lost his number one world ranking to his most rival contemporary, Nadal. In September 2008, he won the U.S. Open.

In the year 2009, he won his first French Open, while also securing a championship in each of the four Grand Slam tournaments during his career.

Moreover, it was his 14th Grand Slam title, and this tied him with Sampras for most of all time.

The next month at Wimbledon, he bested American Andy Roddick in a marathon five-set match (5-7, 7-6, 7-6, 3-6, 16-14) and won the Wimbledon championship for the sixth time and his record 15th career Grand Slam title. Subsequently, he got the world's number one ranking back.

It was in January 2010 that he won the Australian Open, besting Great Britain's Andy Murray. He defeated Murray yet again in 2012 to get his record-tying seventh career Wimbledon title.

The two men came to the battleground in the gold medal at the London Olympics again in the next month, but this time, Federer got defeated by Murray and won a silver medal.

Enduring injuries is the part and parcel of every sportsman's life, and Roger was no exception. The year 2013 brought an injury-riddled season. Adding to the woes, he reached just one Grand Slam final in 2014. However, the star did not give up and managed to lead Switzerland to its first-ever Davis Cup win.

The following year, he was a part of the Wimbledon and the U.S. Open finals, but could not win against Djokovic both times.







After getting defeated in the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2016, his knee injury did not allow him to continue the rest of the tennis season, urging the man to withdraw.









Net Worth

Roger Federer’s net worth is approximately $550 million. In his entire career, the man has earned as much as $1 billion in endorsements and over $115 million through tennis.

Retirement

Roger Federer made an announcement of retirement on September 15 saying that he is retiring from professional tennis at the age of 41. He shared his love and gratitude for the sport and his fans with a Tweet.

To my tennis family and beyond,



With Love,

Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022