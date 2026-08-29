US Open 2026: Check Dates, Schedule, Format, Defending Champions and More

The 146th edition of the US Open 2026 is all set to begin with the main draw starting from Sunday, August 30. The fourth and final Grand Slam of the year will be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, with the singles finals scheduled for September 12 and 13.

The 128 player singles draw will see some of the biggest names in tennis back in action, including Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

However, in disappointing news for Indian tennis fans, no Indian player has managed to make it to the singles main draw after the qualifying rounds.

US Open 2026: All Key Details You Need to Know

The US Open 2026 will have the highest prize pool in Grand Slam history, with a total of USD 108 million. Here are all the key details of this year’s tournament.