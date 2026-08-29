US Open 2026: Check Dates, Schedule, Format, Defending Champions and More
The US Open 2026 is set to begin on August 30 in New York. Know the tournament schedule, format, defending champions, venue and other important details ahead of the fourth Grand Slam of the year.
The 146th edition of the US Open 2026 is all set to begin with the main draw starting from Sunday, August 30. The fourth and final Grand Slam of the year will be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, with the singles finals scheduled for September 12 and 13.
The 128 player singles draw will see some of the biggest names in tennis back in action, including Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.
However, in disappointing news for Indian tennis fans, no Indian player has managed to make it to the singles main draw after the qualifying rounds.
US Open 2026: All Key Details You Need to Know
The US Open 2026 will have the highest prize pool in Grand Slam history, with a total of USD 108 million. Here are all the key details of this year’s tournament.
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Category
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Details
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Tournament
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US Open 2026
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Edition
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146th Edition
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Sport
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Tennis
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Location
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New York, United States
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Venue
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USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
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Surface
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Hard Court
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Main Draw
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August 30 – September 13, 2026
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Men’s Singles Final
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September 13, 2026
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Women’s Singles Final
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September 12, 2026
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Men’s Singles Defending Champion
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Carlos Alcaraz
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Women’s Singles Defending Champion
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Aryna Sabalenka
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Total Prize Money
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USD 108 Million (Record Grand Slam purse)
US Open 2026: Format of tournament
Singles: The men’s and women’s singles events will start with 128 players in the knockout format. The number will be reduced by half after every round until the quarter-finals, semi-finals and then the final, where the last two players will play for the title.
Men’s singles matches are best of five sets, while women’s singles matches are best of three sets.
Doubles: The men’s and women’s doubles events will have 64 teams, with two players in each team. The teams will face each other in a knockout format and the winners will move ahead to the next round. This continues until the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.
Both men’s and women’s doubles matches are played in a best-of-three sets format.
Mixed Doubles: The mixed doubles event will have teams made up of one male and one female player. The competition follows a knockout format, with teams moving ahead after every round until the final.
Mixed doubles matches are played in a best-of-three sets format.
US Open 2026: Defending Champions
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Men’s Singles: Carlos Alcaraz
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Women’s Singles: Aryna Sabalenka
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Men’s Doubles: Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos
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Women’s Doubles: Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe
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Mixed Doubles: Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori
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Senior Content Writer
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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