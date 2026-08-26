US Open 2026 Prize Money: Check Record Purse in Grand Slam History
US Open 2026 has announced record prize money for the Grand Slam. Check the prize money breakdown for singles, doubles and mixed doubles along with key details.
The US Open 2026 will see a historic prize money pool in Grand Slam history. One of the four Grand Slam tournaments and the last of the year will officially start on August 30, with the men’s singles final scheduled for September 13.
Like the previous year, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced a significant hike in the prize money this year. The overall prize money has increased by around 20% to a record USD 108 million.
The increase is mainly focused on the singles category and covers different stages of the tournament. For the doubles and mixed doubles categories, the prize money has largely remained the same.
The US Open also became the first Grand Slam to offer equal prize money to men and women in 1973. It was a major milestone in the history of tennis.
US Open 2025 Singles Prize Money
Here is the breakdown of the US Open singles prize money for men and women along with different stages of the tournament.
|
Round Reached
|
Prize Money (USD per player)
|
Winner
|
$5,500,000
|
Runner-Up
|
$2,800,000
|
Semifinalists
|
$1,450,000
|
Quarterfinalists
|
$780,000
|
Round of 16 (4th Round)
|
$480,000
|
Round of 32 (3rd Round)
|
$290,000
|
Round of 64 (2nd Round)
|
$190,000
|
Round of 128 (1st Round)
|
$140,000
|
Qualifying - Round of 32 (Q3)
|
$66,000
|
Qualifying - Round of 64 (Q2)
|
$48,000
|
Qualifying - Round of 128 (Q1)
|
$32,000
US Open 2026 Doubles and Mixed Doubles Prize Money
Here is the prize money for doubles and mixed category in US Open 2026.
|
Round / Stage
|
Women's / Men's Doubles (per team)
|
Mixed Doubles (per team)
|
Winner
|
$1,000,000
|
$1,000,000
|
Runner-Up
|
$500,000
|
$500,000
|
Semifinalists
|
$250,000
|
$250,000
|
Quarterfinalists
|
$125,000
|
$120,000
|
Third Round / 1st Round
|
$80,000
|
$40,000
|
Second Round / 2nd Q
|
$50,000
|
$20,000
|
First Round / 1st Q
|
$35,000
|
$10,000
Source: usopen.org
Apart from this, a new USD 2 million fund also announced to be used to complement the existing pension fund and provide benefits to players.
The increase in prize money is expected to add to the excitement around the tournament, with players pushing themselves to compete for the record prize pool.
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Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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