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US Open 2026 Prize Money: Check Record Purse in Grand Slam History

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 19:42 IST

US Open 2026 has announced record prize money for the Grand Slam. Check the prize money breakdown for singles, doubles and mixed doubles along with key details.

US Open 2026 prize money hits record high (Image Source: X.com)
US Open 2026 prize money hits record high (Image Source: X.com)

The US Open 2026 will see a historic prize money pool in Grand Slam history. One of the four Grand Slam tournaments and the last of the year will officially start on August 30, with the men’s singles final scheduled for September 13.

Like the previous year, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced a significant hike in the prize money this year. The overall prize money has increased by around 20% to a record USD 108 million.

The increase is mainly focused on the singles category and covers different stages of the tournament. For the doubles and mixed doubles categories, the prize money has largely remained the same.

The US Open also became the first Grand Slam to offer equal prize money to men and women in 1973. It was a major milestone in the history of tennis.

US Open 2025 Singles Prize Money 

Here is the breakdown of the US Open singles prize money for men and women along with different stages of the tournament.  

Round Reached

Prize Money (USD per player)

Winner

$5,500,000

Runner-Up

$2,800,000

Semifinalists

$1,450,000

Quarterfinalists

$780,000

Round of 16 (4th Round)

$480,000

Round of 32 (3rd Round)

$290,000

Round of 64 (2nd Round)

$190,000

Round of 128 (1st Round)

$140,000

Qualifying - Round of 32 (Q3)

$66,000

Qualifying - Round of 64 (Q2)

$48,000

Qualifying - Round of 128 (Q1)

$32,000

US Open 2026 Doubles and Mixed Doubles Prize Money 

Here is the prize money for doubles and mixed category in US Open 2026.

Round / Stage

Women's / Men's Doubles (per team)

Mixed Doubles (per team)

Winner

$1,000,000

$1,000,000

Runner-Up

$500,000

$500,000

Semifinalists

$250,000

$250,000

Quarterfinalists

$125,000

$120,000

Third Round / 1st Round

$80,000

$40,000

Second Round / 2nd Q

$50,000

$20,000

First Round / 1st Q

$35,000

$10,000

Source: usopen.org

Apart from this, a new USD 2 million fund also announced to be used to complement the existing pension fund and provide benefits to players.

The increase in prize money is expected to add to the excitement around the tournament, with players pushing themselves to compete for the record prize pool.

Do follow Jagran Josh for more such information and updates. 



Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Content Writer

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 19:42 IST

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