US Open 2026 Prize Money: Check Record Purse in Grand Slam History

The US Open 2026 will see a historic prize money pool in Grand Slam history. One of the four Grand Slam tournaments and the last of the year will officially start on August 30, with the men’s singles final scheduled for September 13.

Like the previous year, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced a significant hike in the prize money this year. The overall prize money has increased by around 20% to a record USD 108 million.

The increase is mainly focused on the singles category and covers different stages of the tournament. For the doubles and mixed doubles categories, the prize money has largely remained the same.

The US Open also became the first Grand Slam to offer equal prize money to men and women in 1973. It was a major milestone in the history of tennis.