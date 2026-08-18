Sadbhavana Diwas: How Rajiv Gandhi Became the Prime Minister of India and Shaped Nation's Growth

Sadbhavana Diwas is observed every year on August 20 to honor the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi. The day seeks to encourage peace, community spirit and unity among the people of the country. The day urges people to respect all religions and live together in harmony. In addition to the symbolic significance, Sadbhavana Diwas also highlights Rajiv Gandhi’s contribution in developing modern India. The achievements of Rajiv Gandhi in the field of science and technology has made the way for India’s advancement in digital and communication technology. The science and technology of the present Indian nation owes a lot to him. When and Why Rajiv Gandhi Became Prime Minister of India? How does a man go from flying a plane to running a country? It is almost unbelievable. Rajiv Gandhi became the 6th Prime Minister of India on 31 October 1984 aged 40 years the youngest ever. Politics was not his field but he was thrust into the role amid a national crisis after the tragic assassination of his mother.

Prior to that Rajiv was a simple man, a commercial pilot and distant from the political scene. He had drifted back into the limelight in a slow way after the death of his brother Sanjay Gandhi in 1980. Again tragedy struck and Rajiv was brought in to get India back on the tracks, and soon elections were called and the real test was about to begin. It was here that Rajiv managed to pull off one of the most successful and decisive victories in Indian history with 541 seats, 414 of which were won by his party. Rajiv Gandhi’s Contribution to Science and Technology as Prime Minister of India Sector Initiative / Policy Key Actions Major Impact IT & Computing Computer Policy (1984) Reduced import duties on hardware; encouraged computerisation in government and business. Made technology accessible and affordable; laid the foundation for India's digital transformation. Software Industry Software Policy (1986) Recognised software as a distinct industry; incentivised development and export. Sparked India's global IT outsourcing boom and export growth. Telecommunications Establishment of C-DOT, MTNL, & VSNL Created C-DOT to build indigenous telecom tech; expanded national service providers. Modernised national infrastructure and scaled up communication networks nationwide. Supercomputing C-DAC Formation (1988) Set up C-DAC following international supercomputer import restrictions. Built PARAM 8000 (India's first indigenous supercomputer) and fostered tech self-reliance. Rural Connectivity PCO Network Expanded Yellow Public Call Offices (PCOs) into rural and semi-urban regions. Democratised telephone access across village and town communities. Public Welfare Tech National Technology Missions Applied S&T solutions to drinking water, literacy, immunisation, and agriculture. Addressed core civic challenges through targeted technical application.