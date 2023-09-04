Teacher’s Day 2023: Top 25 Inspirational Quotes By Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Teacher’s Day 2023: Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a teacher, Indian philosopher, statesman and changemaker who also served as the first Vice President and second President of India. His contributions to the Indian Education System left a great impact on young minds. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India let’s revise his powerful words to take inspiration.

Teacher’s Day 2023 Speech: Short Speech, Long Speech, 10 Lines and Welcome Speech

"A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science."

"True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice."

Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if 5 September is observed as Teachers' Day.

"God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in the course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us."

"The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves."

"Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures."

"When we think we know we cease to learn.”

"Knowledge gives us power, love gives us fullness."

"Tolerance is the homage which the finite mind pays to the inexhaustibility of the infinite."

Teacher’s Day 2023: DIY Greeting Card Ideas, Quotations, Best Lines and All You Can Write

"The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature."

“The main function of a university is not to grant degrees and diplomas but to develop the university spirit and advance learning. The former is impossible without corporate life, the latter without honours and post-graduate”

“Discontent with the actual is the necessary precondition of every moral change and spiritual rebirth.”

“When we think we know we cease to learn.

“The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is as good or bad as he imagines.”

God lives, feels and suffers in every one of us, and in the course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us.

“Hinduism is not just a faith. It is the union of reason and intuition that can not be defined but is only to be experienced. Evil and error are not ultimate. There is no Hell, for that means there is a place where God is not, and there are sins that exceed his love.”

“True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice.”

“Religion is behaviour and not mere belief.”