Teacher’s Day 2023: Top 25 Inspirational Quotes By Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
Teacher’s Day 2023: Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a teacher, Indian philosopher, statesman and changemaker who also served as the first Vice President and second President of India. His contributions to the Indian Education System left a great impact on young minds. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India let’s revise his powerful words to take inspiration.
Inspirational Quotes By Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
- "Tolerance is the homage which the finite mind pays to the inexhaustibility of the infinite."
- "Knowledge gives us power, love gives us fullness."
- "When we think we know we cease to learn.”
- "Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures."
- "The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves."
- "God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in the course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us."
- Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if 5 September is observed as Teachers' Day.
- "True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice."
- "Religion is behaviour and not mere belief."
- "A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science."
- "The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature."
- “The main function of a university is not to grant degrees and diplomas but to develop the university spirit and advance learning. The former is impossible without corporate life, the latter without honours and post-graduate”
- “Discontent with the actual is the necessary precondition of every moral change and spiritual rebirth.”
- “The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is as good or bad as he imagines.”
- “Hinduism is not just a faith. It is the union of reason and intuition that can not be defined but is only to be experienced. Evil and error are not ultimate. There is no Hell, for that means there is a place where God is not, and there are sins that exceed his love.”
- “My ambition is not only to chronicle but to interpret and reveal the movement of the mind and unfold the sources of India in the profound plane of human nature.”
- Love thy neighbour as thyself because you are your neighbour. It is an illusion that makes you think that your neighbour is someone other than yourself.
- “The word Atman (Soul) means the "breath of life". Atman is the principle of man's life, the Soul that pervades his being, his breath, and his intellect and transcends them. Atman is what remains when everything that is not the self is eliminated. It is the unborn and immortal element in man, which is not to be confused with body, mind or intellect.
- “Before we can build a stable civilization worthy of humanity as a whole, it is necessary that each historical civilization should become conscious of its limitations and its unworthiness to become the ideal civilization of the world.
- “Man is a paradoxical being - the constant glory and scandal of this world.”
- “We need not seek a cause or a motive or a purpose for that which is, in its nature, eternally self-existent and free.”
- “The ultimate self is free from sin, free from old age, free from death and grief, free from hunger and thirst, which desires nothing and imagines nothing.”
Radhakrishnan received a number of prestigious honours, including a knighthood in 1931, the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 1954, and honorary membership in the British Royal Order of Merit in 1963. He was also one of the founders of Helpage India, a nonprofit organization in India that helps the aged and less fortunate.
List of Awards and Honours conferred to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan