Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the Mistake in the Picture in 8 Seconds!

A seek and find puzzle is one of the most popular online games, in which the goal is to find hidden objects or words within a picture.

To successfully identify the hidden items in these puzzles, careful observation and attention to detail are a must.

This can be a great way to test your visual perception skills and develop a sharp mind.

Here is a simple seek and find challenge that you’ll find highly interesting.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the Mistake in the Picture 8 Seconds

Source: Cool.Guru

In the image shared above, you can see a basketball court with a man playing basketball.

The image contains a mistake, and the challenge presented to the readers is to find that mistake in 6 seconds.

Individuals with attention to detail can spot that mistake quickly.

Are you ready for the challenge?

Your time starts now.

Focus your eyes on the image, and see if you can spot the mistake quickly.

This simple challenge tests your observation skills.

Have you spotted the mistake?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Check the image carefully, the answer may be right in front of you.

And…

Time’s up.

Most of you might have spotted the mistake in the picture by now.

If you are unable to spot the mistake within the time limit, you can check out the solution given below.

Find the Mistake in 8 Seconds: Solution

The mistake in the picture is that the bottom of the basketball net should have an opening for the basketball to be retrieved. But here it is shown as closed.

If you loved this challenge, you can try other interesting challenges from our recommended reading section below.

