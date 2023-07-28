Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the Mouse in 5 Seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that play tricks on our perception. They often challenge our brains to see things differently and question what we think we know about reality.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal optical illusions occur when our eyes perceive something that is not actually present, such as an object appearing larger or smaller than it is.

Physiological optical illusions, on the other hand, occur due to the physiological characteristics of our eyes and visual system.

Finally, cognitive optical illusions are created by our brains' interpretation of visual information. This interpretation can often lead to misperceptions or distortions of the actual image.

These various optical illusions demonstrate the fascinating complexity of human perception and how easily it can be manipulated.

If you are a fan of optical illusion challenges, then attempt this one now!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find Mouse in 5 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above shows a lion with a golden mane.

Besides the lion, there is a second animal that is hiding in the image.

That hidden animal is a mouse, and the readers need to spot the mouse in 5 seconds.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

It is a simple test of your observation skills.

Have you spotted the mouse?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Study the image attentively; the answer is concealed within the image.

And…

Time’s up.

You can stop searching.

Did you find the mouse?

If so, how quickly did you spot it?

We believe most of our readers might have spotted the mouse already.

In case some of you are still wondering where it is, check out the solution below.

Find Mouse in 5 Seconds: Solution

The mouse can be seen by turning the image upside down.

Fascinating, isn’t it?

Check out other exciting challenges in the recommended reading section.

Recommended Reading

Optical Illusion Visual Skill Challenge: Find 6 Faces in 11 Seconds!

Seek and Find: Find the Number 81 in 6 Seconds!