Brain teasers are challenging puzzles that require the reader to find a hidden or missing object. These puzzles are thought-provoking and can help awaken your hidden intelligence.

Attempting brain teasers is a great way to de-stress, stimulate your brain, and improve your cognitive skills and critical thinking.

Finding hidden objects or patterns in text or images is a common requirement of brain teaser challenges. This may improve your attention to detail, visual acuity, short- and long-term memory, and visual acuity.

You can feel a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction after completing a brain teaser. It can also lift your mood and make your brain sharp.

If you are looking to boost your problem-solving skills, you must try this brain teaser now!

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find the Real Egg in 3 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, you can see two eggs.

One of them is not real.

The challenge for the readers is to find the real egg in 3 seconds.

This brain teaser will test the sharpness of your brain.

Can you find the real egg in 3 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Look at the image carefully.

You need to have an alert mind to spot the real egg quickly.

Have you identified the real egg?

Hurry up; time is running out.

And…

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot the real egg within the time limit?

Congratulations to those readers who have spotted the real egg.

You have a highly intelligent brain.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Real Egg in 3 Seconds: Solution

The real egg is the one on the right. If you see both the eggs, the texture of the egg on the left seems a little rough, and its shadow also appears somewhat flat.

