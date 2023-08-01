Optical illusions are mind-bending images. They often play tricks on our perception, challenging our understanding of reality. These illusions can manipulate shapes, colours, and patterns to create fascinating visual experiences.

Optical illusions have been studied by psychologists and neuroscientists to better understand how our brains process visual information. By studying these illusions, researchers have gained insights into the complex workings of our visual system.

Studies suggest that regular practise of optical illusions can increase the level of alertness, reduce stress, and develop better concentration power in individuals.

A similar optical illusion is presented here, which will challenge your observation skills.

Attempt now!

Vintage Optical Illusion Challenge: Find the Astronomer in 7 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Pinterest

In this vintage image, a family can be seen gathered near a telescope.

By looking at the scene, it looks like it is the house of an astronomer.

But the astronomer is missing.

You have 7 seconds to find the astronomer.

Only the sharpest eyes can spot the astronomer within the time limit.

Can you do it?

Let's find out.

If you look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the hidden astronomer.

Have you spotted the astronomer?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Need a hint.

Here you go.

The astronomer is not on the right side of the picture.

Did you spot the astronomer now?

We think some of you may have already found the astronomer.

Congratulations! You have extraordinary observation skills.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Astronomer in 7 Seconds: Solution

The astronomer can be seen on the left side of the image. He can be seen hanging upside down near the curtains and the globe.

