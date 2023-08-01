Optical Illusion Vision Challenge: Find 3 Hearts Among the Roses in 13 Seconds!

Optical illusions, also referred to as visual illusions, are caused by the visual system when our perception of reality differs from actual reality.

Optical illusions are highly popular among netizens. These are mind-bending images that conceal a hidden object that is not visible to the naked eye at first glance, or the object is present before our eyes but we cannot see it due to the limitations of our visual system.

It is suggested that practising optical illusion challenges is helpful in improving attention span and visual skills.

If you are a fan of optical illusion challenges, then this one is going to get your grey cells up and running.

Optical Illusion Vision Challenge: Find 3 Hearts among Roses in 13 Seconds

Source: Dudolf

You can see a garden scene filled with beautiful roses in the picture shared above.

Strolling in the rose garden are some animals. But there is something else as well that is hiding in plain sight.

As seen from the title, there are three hidden hearts in the rose garden, and you need to find those hearts in 13 seconds.

It will be an excellent test of your observation skills.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

Observe the image carefully, the hearts can be anywhere.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

How many hearts were you able to spot until now?

Keep looking, you might find all of them in some time.

Final few seconds remaining.

And…

Time’s up.

You can stop searching.

Were you able to find all three hearts?

If so, how quickly?

We believe most of our readers might have spotted the hearts already.

Curious to know where they are?

Hold on to your horse for a while.

Check out the solution below.

Find 3 Hearts in 13 Seconds: Solution

The three hearts can be spotted in three different locations in the garden; all three hearts are of different colours.

Before you leave, do check out some mind-blowing challenges in our recommended reading section.

Recommended Reading

You are a puzzle legend if you can find the ball on the beach in 7 seconds!

Spot 3 differences between the camping pictures in 9 seconds!

Optical Illusion Visual Skill Challenge: Find 6 Faces in 11 Seconds!