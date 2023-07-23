You are a puzzle legend if you can find the ball on the beach in 7 seconds!

Seek and Find puzzles test the visual skills of the readers by asking them to spot a hidden object in the image.

They are fun and challenging at the same time. The answers to such challenging puzzles are often fairly simple and easy to locate.

Practising such challenges on a daily basis helps you think outside the box and come up with creative solutions to problems. Also, it is one of the best ways to improve your critical thinking skills.

It also helps prevent cognitive decline in adults.

If you are a fan of seek and find puzzles, you’ll love this one.

What are you waiting for?

Let’s get started!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find Ball on the Beach in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, a beach scene is depicted where men and women can be seen chilling.

This seek and find puzzle asks the readers a simple question and that is can you find the ball on the beach in 7 seconds?

Can you do it?

Focus your eyes and mind on the image, and see if you can spot the ball within the time limit.

All the best!

This is a straightforward challenge that tests the sharpness of your eyes.

Have you spotted the ball on the beach?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Most of you might have spotted the ball on the beach by now.

If you are unable to spot the ball on the beach within the time limit, you can check out the solution given below.

Find Ball on the Beach in 7 Seconds - Solution

The ball can be seen under the umbrella on the left side of the image. Its colour is the same as that of the umbrella.

If you loved this challenge, you can try other interesting challenges from our recommended reading section below.

