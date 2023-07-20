Brain teasers are intriguing puzzles that require the reader to locate a hidden object. These puzzles are mind-blowing, and they have the potential to awaken your hidden intelligence.

Attempting these puzzles is an excellent way to de-stress and stimulate your brain while also improving cognitive skills and critical thinking.

The primary goal of these puzzles is to sharpen your observation skills, improve your memory, and increase your attention span

According to research, regular practise of such brain teasers can boost alertness, lift mood, improve concentration, and facilitate clear thinking.

A similar kind of brain teaser is here to blow your mind off.

Check it out now!

Brain Teaser for Geniuses: Find 3 Mistakes in the Picture in 9 Seconds?

In the image shared above, you can see a basketball match is going on with a packed audience.

The challenge for the readers is to find 3 mistakes in this basketball game scene.

This brain teaser is going to test your visual and critical thinking skills.

Can you find 3 mistakes in 9 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

The hints are scattered all over the image; you only need to have an alert mind to spot them quickly.

How many mistakes have you spotted?

Hurry up; time is running out.

If you have spotted one or two mistakes by now, you are doing really well.

Study the image attentively; you might be very close to spotting all the mistakes.

Were you able to spot all the mistakes in the picture?

And..

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those readers who have spotted the mistakes.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

The Ultimate Visual Skill Test: Find 13 Hidden Faces in the Forest in 15 Seconds!

Find 3 Mistakes in 9 Seconds: Solution

There were 3 mistakes in the picture, and only geniuses could have spotted all of them in 9 seconds.

Here are the mistakes:

1. The player is holding a football in place of the basketball.

2. One of the players has an extra hand

3. An alien is seen sitting in the audience.

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

