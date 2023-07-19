Only 1% of People with Eagle Vision Can Find 13 Hidden Faces in 15 Seconds. Can You?

Brain teasers are interesting puzzles in which the reader needs to find a hidden object. These puzzles are fascinating and have the potential to awaken your hidden intelligence.

Attempting these puzzles is a great way to de-stress and stimulate your brain, improving cognitive skills and critical thinking.

The primary objective of these kinds of puzzles is to sharpen your observation skills, boost your memory, and enhance your attention.

Are you ready to test how sharp your vision is?

Then you need to attempt this brain teaser picture puzzle now!

Test the Sharpness of Your Eyes by Spotting 7 Differences in 15 Seconds!

Brain Teaser to Test your Vision: Find 13 Hidden Faces

Look at the image below.

Source: Bev Doolittle

A forest scene can be seen in this picture with a man and two horses. But there is something else that is hidden in plain sight.

This picture is in reality a painting by the famous American artist Bev Doolittle, titled ‘’The Forest Has Eyes”

The challenge presented to the readers is very simple.

You need to find 13 hidden faces in the painting within 15 seconds.

Only 1% of people in the world are able to do that.

Can you do it?

Your time starts now!

This is a straightforward challenge that tests the sharpness of your eyes.

Individuals with excellent visual skills will be able to spot the hidden faces faster than others.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Study the image attentively; you might be very close to spotting all the hidden faces.

Need a hint?

Here it is…

Try concentrating near the trees and rocks in the forest, you can see the outline of faces appear right in front of you.

Did you see all the faces?

The clock is ticking.

And..

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those readers who have spotted all the hidden faces within the time limit.

Curious to find where all the faces are located?

Scroll below for the solution.

The Architect Optical Illusion: Is the Man Inside or Outside the House?

Find 13 Hidden Faces in 15 Seconds: Solution

This brain teaser has certainly given your eyes and brain a proper workout. Those of you who are waiting to see if they have spotted all the faces correctly can match their answers with the solution now!

Here’s the solution:

That was interesting, wasn’t it?

Note: Brain teasers are simple tools to test observation skills and intelligence. If you are serious about knowing what your true IQ levels are, you can take a professional IQ test, such as the Mensa IQ Test, to get accurate results.

