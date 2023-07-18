The Architect Optical Illusion: Is the Man Inside or Outside the House?

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

Studies suggest that regular practice of optical illusions can boost concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Hidden Animal in 5 Seconds!

Optical Illusion - Is the Man Sitting Inside or Outside?

Source: Erik Johansson

The image shared above is the creation of Erik Johansson, a Swedish photographer who is an expert in surreal photography.

This image, themed “The Architect,” where a man is seen working in his desk with full attention with a dog by his side, presents the readers with an intriguing question.

The question is whether the man in the picture is sitting inside or outside the house.

This mind-boggling image has netizens divided.

To some, it will appear that the man is sitting inside the house, while for others, the man can appear to be sitting outside.

This is made possible by cleverly merging hundreds of photos into one image and editing it so precisely that it will appear as one photo to the viewers.

So, what do you think? Is he sitting inside or outside the house?

