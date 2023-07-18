Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can You Guess Who Will Die First?

Brain teasers are intriguing puzzles that test our critical thinking skills and challenge our problem-solving abilities. Very often, such puzzles are used to test the intelligence of an individual.

Attempting these puzzles is a great way to de-stress and stimulate your brain, improving cognitive skills and critical thinking.

The primary objective of these kinds of puzzles is to sharpen your observation skills, boost your memory, and enhance your problem solving skills.

According to research, regular practise of such brain teasers can boost alertness, lift mood, improve concentration, and facilitate clear thinking.

If you love solving brain teaser puzzles, you’ll love this mind-bending brain teaser.

Attempt now!

You Have High Intelligence if You Can Find the Cheater in the Exam Hall in 6 Seconds!

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Guess Who Will Die First?

Source: Pinterest

This mind-bending brain teaser is going to test your critical thinking capacity.

The image shared above shows five people, A,B,C, D, and E, in certain positions. E is holding a rock and is about to slide it down.

D is standing trapped with his head peeking out. C is trapped below a seesaw that has sharp spikes.

A and B are standing in places away from the seesaw.

Now, the question for you is very simple; you just have to answer, who will die first?

You have 7 seconds to answer the question.

And…

Your time starts now!

Individuals with a highly analytical mind will be able to tell who is going to die first within the time limit.

Have you found the answer?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Study the image attentively; you might be very close to spotting the answer.

And..

Time’s up.

Were you able to solve the brain teaser puzzle?

If so, what is the answer you have found, and why?

Those who are eager to know the solution can keep reading.

The answer is presented below.

Test the Sharpness of Your Eyes by Spotting 7 Differences in 15 Seconds!

Who Will Die First - Solution

The solution is as follows:

In the picture, you can see E is pushing the stone down a slope, the stone has a big gap in it.

Now, if we take into account how the rock will move under gravity, we will see that the rock will move directly down the slope where D is trapped, and as his head is only visible, it will get crushed due to the differences between the space on the rock and his head size.

What was your answer?

We hope you loved it!

Recommended Reading:

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find Two Hidden Faces in 7 Seconds!