Brain Teaser for Geniuses: Find the Missing Number in 7 Seconds!

Brain teasers are challenging puzzles that require the reader to find a hidden or missing object. These puzzles are thought-provoking and can help awaken your hidden intelligence.

Attempting brain teasers is a great way to de-stress, stimulate your brain, and improve your cognitive skills and critical thinking.

Brain teasers often require you to look closely at images or text to find hidden objects or patterns. This can help improve your long-term and short-term memory, visual acuity, and attention to detail.

Solving brain teasers can give you a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction. This can boost your mood and make you feel more positive.

If you are looking to test and improve your cognitive skills, you must try this brain teaser now!

Find the Missing Number in 7 Seconds

In the image shared above, you can see a 3*3 number grid containing various numbers.

The challenge for the readers is to find the missing number in the grid.

This brain teaser is going to test the sharpness of your brain.

Can you find the missing number in 7 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

You need to have an alert mind to determine the missing number quickly.

Have you identified the missing number?

Study the image attentively to determine the pattern.

Hurry up; time is running out.

And…

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot the missing number within the time limit?

Congratulations to those readers who have determined the missing number.

You have a highly intelligent brain.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Missing Number in 7 Seconds: Solution

The missing number can be calculated as follows:

4 + 8 * 2 = 20

9 + 3 * 2 = 15

Similarly,

6 + 6 * 2 = 18

Therefore, the missing number is 18.

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

