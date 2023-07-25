Optical Illusion Vision Challenge: Find the thief in the party in 7 seconds!

Optical illusions, also referred to as visual illusions, are caused by the visual system when our perception of reality differs from actual reality.

Optical illusions are the latest craze among netizens. These are mind-bending images that conceal a hidden object that is not visible to the naked eye at first glance, or sometimes the object is present before our eyes but we cannot see it due to the biases of our visual system.

It is suggested that practising optical illusion challenges is highly beneficial for improving attention span and observational skills.

If you are a fan of optical illusion challenges, then you’ll love this one.

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Vision Challenge: Find Thief in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above shows a party scene where the guests are engaged in discussion.

There is a guest in the party who is not at all interested in gossiping, that guest has something else in mind.

As seen from the title, there is a thief in the party, and the readers need to spot the thief in 7 seconds.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

It is a simple test of your observation skills.

Have you spotted the thief?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Check on all the guests to see who is behaving oddly.

You might spot the thief soon.

And…

Time’s up.

You can stop searching.

Did you find the thief?

If so, how quickly?

We believe most of our readers might have spotted the thief already.

In case some of you are still wondering where it is, check out the solution below.

Find Thief in 7 Seconds: Solution

The thief at the party is a boy who can be seen grabbing on to the bracelet of a guest. He is seen on the left side of the image.

