Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Correct Colour Order Looking From the Top in 5 Seconds!

Brain teasers are challenging puzzles that require the reader to find a hidden or missing object. These puzzles are thought-provoking and can help awaken your hidden intelligence.

Finding hidden objects or patterns in text or images is a common requirement of brain teaser challenges. This may improve your attention to detail, visual acuity, short- and long-term memory, and visual acuity.

Additionally, these challenges can enhance cognitive skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and creativity. It can also provide a fun and entertaining way to exercise your brain and keep it sharp.

If you are looking to sharpen your brain, you must try this brain teaser now!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Correct Colour Order in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, you can see a children’s playing toy with different colours and shapes.

The challenge for the readers is to determine the correct colour order of the toy when viewed from the top.

There are 5 options to choose from.

This brain teaser will test the sharpness of your brain.

Can you find the correct colour order in 5 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Look at the image carefully.

Only the most attentive minds can spot the correct order quickly.

Have you identified the correct order?

Hurry up; time is running out.

And…

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot the correct colour order within the time limit?

Congratulations to those readers who have successfully spotted the correct colour order.

You have a highly intelligent brain.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Correct Colour Order in 5 Seconds: Solution

The correct colour order when viewed from the top is Indigo, Sky Blue, Green, Yellow, and Red.

