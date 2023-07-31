Optical illusions are images that are intended to trick our minds. In popular culture, they are frequently used as simple intelligence tests.

Optical illusions can help improve observation skills. They can also help us understand how our brains work.

According to studies, practising optical illusions on a regular basis improves concentration and alertness. It also helps reduce stress levels.

If you want to quickly test your observation skills, try out this optical illusion challenge right now!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find 3 Cats Among Penguins in 10 Seconds

Source: Dudolf

The image shared above shows a group of penguins and snowmen.

Besides the penguins and snowmen, there are three cats hiding in the image.

The readers need to spot the three cats in 10 seconds.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

It is a simple test of your observation skills.

Have you spotted the three cats?

Study the image attentively; you will be able to spot the cats.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

The cats have expertly hidden themselves among the penguins.

And…

Time’s up.

You can stop searching now.

Did you find the three cats?

If so, how quickly did you spot it?

We believe most of our most attentive readers might have spotted the three cats already.

In case some of you are still wondering where the cats are hiding, check out the solution below.

Find 3 Cats in 10 Seconds: Solution

The locations of the three cats are marked with red circles for ease of identification.

Before you leave, check out some more challenges in our recommended reading section.

Recommended Reading

Optical Illusion Visual Skill Challenge: Find 6 Faces in 11 Seconds!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the Mistake in the Picture in 8 Seconds!