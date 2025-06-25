Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom 4 Space Mission: Launch Date, Crew Members and Other Key Details

An important milestone for India has been reached when Indian Air Force pilot Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members joined the space mission Axiom 4. The mission has been launched. In order to conduct a mission centered on science, outreach, and commercial endeavors, the crew of Axiom Mission 4 is scheduled to enter orbit around the International Space Station. Axiom Mission 4 Launched The Axion-4 Mission finally got launched after many uncertainties and delays. Axiom Mission 4, which is scheduled to send Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla into space, has been delayed to give NASA more time to assess the space station's repairs. In a statement released Wednesday morning, Axiom Space stated that SpaceX and the US space agency aim to launch the spacecraft by Sunday, June 22, at the latest.

The mission was originally scheduled to be launched on June 10 at 8:22 a.m. ET. The Axiom 4 crew will be launched from LC-39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. Detail Information Mission Name Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) Launch Date June 22 Launch Time (ET) To be Declared Launch Site LC-39A, NASA Kennedy Space Center Spacecraft SpaceX Dragon Launch Provider SpaceX Destination International Space Station (ISS) Duration in Space Approximately 14 days Purpose Scientific research and international collaboration Crew Members Peggy Whitson (USA), Shubham Shukla (India), Tibor Kapu (Hungary), Slawosz Wuznanski-Wisniewski (Poland) Special Support ESA Scientist (Europe) - Research Support Team

Meet the Axiom 4 Crew With crew members from India, Poland, and Hungary, the Axiom 4 mission is the second government-sponsored human spaceflight mission in more almost 40 years and each nation's first-ever trip to the space station. Peggy Whitson, Shubhanshu Shukla, Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, and Tibor Kapu are on the crew. Subhanshu Shukla: One of the four astronauts selected for the Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) historic Gaganyaan mission, India's first human space flight, is Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Peggy Whitson: One of the United States' most seasoned astronauts, Peggy Whitson, will lead her second commercial human spaceflight mission.

Slawosz Uznański-Wiśniewski: Polish scientist and engineer Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski will be participating in Axiom 4 as a mission specialist.

Tibor Kapu , a Hungarian mechanical engineer, is an Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) mission specialist.

Who Will Be Part of the Ax-4 Mission: Name Country Role Peggy Whitson USA Mission Commander Shubham Shukla India Pilot Tibor Kapu Hungary Mission Specialist Slawosz Wuznanski-Wisniewski Poland Mission Specialist ESA Scientist Europe Research Support Team Goal of Ax-4 Mission The main goal of the Ax-4 mission is scientific research and preparation for future space missions. During this mission, research will be done on human health, life conditions in space, and how they affect people on Earth. The team will also collect important data needed for long-term human missions in space in the future. Who is Shubhanshu Shukla? Shubhanshu Shukla was born on October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and finished his further education at the City Montessori School in Lucknow. He is married to a dentist from Jankipuram, Lucknow, with whom he has a four-year-old boy.