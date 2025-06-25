Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom 4 Space Mission: Launch Date, Crew Members and Other Key Details

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Vidhee Tripathi
ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 8, 2025, 13:01 IST
An important milestone for India has been reached when Indian Air Force pilot Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members joined the space mission Axiom 4. The mission has been launched. In order to conduct a mission centered on science, outreach, and commercial endeavors, the crew of Axiom Mission 4 is scheduled to enter orbit around the International Space Station. 

Axiom Mission 4 Launched

The Axion-4 Mission finally got launched after many uncertainties and delays. 

Axiom Mission 4, which is scheduled to send Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla into space, has been delayed to give NASA more time to assess the space station's repairs. In a statement released Wednesday morning, Axiom Space stated that SpaceX and the US space agency aim to launch the spacecraft by Sunday, June 22, at the latest.

The mission was originally scheduled to be launched on June 10 at 8:22 a.m. ET. The Axiom 4 crew will be launched from LC-39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

Detail

Information

Mission Name

Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4)

Launch Date

June 22

Launch Time (ET)

To be Declared

Launch Site

LC-39A, NASA Kennedy Space Center

Spacecraft

SpaceX Dragon

Launch Provider

SpaceX

Destination

International Space Station (ISS)

Duration in Space

Approximately 14 days

Purpose

Scientific research and international collaboration

Crew Members

Peggy Whitson (USA), Shubham Shukla (India), Tibor Kapu (Hungary), Slawosz Wuznanski-Wisniewski (Poland)

Special Support

ESA Scientist (Europe) - Research Support Team

Meet the Axiom 4 Crew

With crew members from India, Poland, and Hungary, the Axiom 4 mission is the second government-sponsored human spaceflight mission in more almost 40 years and each nation's first-ever trip to the space station. Peggy Whitson, Shubhanshu Shukla, Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, and Tibor Kapu are on the crew.

  • Subhanshu Shukla: One of the four astronauts selected for the Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) historic Gaganyaan mission, India's first human space flight, is Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF).
  • Peggy Whitson: One of the United States' most seasoned astronauts, Peggy Whitson, will lead her second commercial human spaceflight mission.
  • Slawosz Uznański-Wiśniewski: Polish scientist and engineer Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski will be participating in Axiom 4 as a mission specialist.
  • Tibor Kapu, a Hungarian mechanical engineer, is an Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) mission specialist.

Who Will Be Part of the Ax-4 Mission:

Name

Country

Role

Peggy Whitson

USA

Mission Commander

Shubham Shukla

India

Pilot

Tibor Kapu

Hungary

Mission Specialist

Slawosz Wuznanski-Wisniewski

Poland

Mission Specialist

ESA Scientist

Europe

Research Support Team

Goal of Ax-4 Mission

The main goal of the Ax-4 mission is scientific research and preparation for future space missions. During this mission, research will be done on human health, life conditions in space, and how they affect people on Earth. The team will also collect important data needed for long-term human missions in space in the future.

Who is Shubhanshu Shukla?

Shubhanshu Shukla was born on October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and finished his further education at the City Montessori School in Lucknow. He is married to a dentist from Jankipuram, Lucknow, with whom he has a four-year-old boy.

Following his education, Shubhanshu Shukla enrolled in the National Defence Academy and, on June 17, 2006, received his commission in the fighter stream of the IAF. Prior to being elevated to Group Captain, he served as an IAF Wing Commander.

He has 2,000 hours of flying experience and is currently a fighter combat test pilot in the IAF, having flown the Sukhoi-30MKI, Mig-21, Mig-29, An-32, Dornier, Hawk, and Jaguar.

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

