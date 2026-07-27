List Of 7 Smallest Whale Species In The World

Whenever someone talks about whales, what comes to your mind? If you ask us, then the largest sea creatures in the world roam on the ocean bed. Did you know that whales evolved from four-footed land mammals 50 million years ago? That is true! Nowadays, whales are known because of their enormous size and hence are considered the largest mammals in the world. The blue whale can be up to 100 feet long and can weigh even 150 tonnes. However, there is an interesting thing about whales. Have you heard that there is a smallest whale in the world that resembles a shark? We do not want to ruin your curiosity. In this article, we will have a look at the smallest whale species in the world, their sizes, habitat, and how they survive in the vast ocean. List Of 7 Smallest Whales In The World While the giant whales steal all the attention, the small whales are no less spectacular. The smaller whales that roam the ocean waters have adapted certain techniques to protect themselves against any dangers. Here’s a list of the top 7 smallest whales in the ocean.

Whale Size Weight & Found In Description Dwarf Sperm Whale (Kogia sima) 6.6 to 8.9 ft (2.0 to 2.7 m) 300 to 600 lbs (136–272 kg); Warm & temperate oceans worldwide The absolute smallest true whale. It looks like a small shark and squirts reddish-brown ink to confuse predators when scared. Pygmy Sperm Whale (Kogia breviceps) 9.0 to 11.5 ft (2.7 to 3.5 m) 700 to 1,000 lbs (317–453 kg); Tropical & temperate deep waters Very similar to its dwarf cousin, this small whale spends most of its time floating quietly at the ocean surface. Pygmy Killer Whale (Feresa attenuata) 6.5 to 8.5 ft (2.0 to 2.6 m) 350 to 500 lbs (158–226 kg); Deep tropical and subtropical oceans A rare, dark-coloured small whale with a rounded head. Despite its scary name, it mostly eats squid and small fish. Melon-headed Whale (Peponocephala electra) 9.0 to 9.8 ft (2.7 to 3.0 m) 450 to 600 lbs (204–272 kg); Deep tropical waters around the world Named for its melon-shaped head and pointed flippers. They travel in huge groups of 100 to 1,000 individuals. Hector's Beaked Whale (Mesoplodon hectori) 9.5 to 13.0 ft (2.9 to 4.0 m) 1,000 to 2,000 lbs (453–907 kg); Cold waters of the Southern Hemisphere A secretive deep-diving whale named after scientist James Hector in 1873. Very few people have ever seen one alive in the wild. Pygmy Right Whale (Caperea marginata) 18.0 to 21.0 ft (5.5 to 6.5 m) 6,000 to 7,500 lbs (2,720–3,400 kg); Cool waters of the Southern Ocean The smallest baleen whale on Earth. It uses baleen plates instead of teeth to strain tiny plankton from water. Common Minke Whale (Balaenoptera acutorostrata) 23.0 to 30.0 ft (7.0 to 9.0 m) 10,000 to 20,000 lbs (4,500–9,000 kg); Oceans worldwide A sleek, fast swimmer with a white band on its fins. It is the second-smallest baleen whale in the ocean.

Dwarf Sperm Whale Average Adult Length: 6.6 to 8.9 ft (2.0 to 2.7 metres)

Average Adult Weight: 300 to 600 lbs (136 to 272 kg)

Gestation Period: 9.5 months

Key Defence Trick: Squirts dark reddish-brown ink cloud The dwarf sperm whale is known to hold the record as being the smallest true whale in the world. Adult specimens generally grow up to 6.6-8.9 feet and weigh around 300-600 pounds. An adult dwarf sperm whale is even smaller than a living room sofa. This species was first scientifically described by the British biologist Richard Owen way back in 1866. However, it took nearly 132 years to prove them a completely different species, distinct from the pygmy sperm whale. That distinction was made based on anatomical studies in 1998. Dwarf sperm whales can be found all over the world in warm and temperate areas. They are fond of continental slopes where the floor of the sea is inclined towards deeper areas. As an interesting feature of this species, the defence tactic of dwarf sperm whales is unique.

The small whales use a peculiar method when they are threatened by predators like killer whales and great white sharks. They eject a dark reddish-brown fluid from their intestines, thus forming a cloud of ink in the water, and escape like octopuses. They mostly feed on squid and small fish through suction feeding. Why Smaller Whales Are So Important To Ocean Ecosystems Small whales are very significant in ensuring that marine food chains remain healthy and balanced. This is because, through the consumption of squids and small fish in the mid-depth regions of the ocean, they control the number of marine lives. They also act as a major natural source of food for top ocean predators such as sharks and big whales. Observation of these small animals poses a great difficulty to marine biologists since they have small sizes, swim silently in the water and prefer deeper water regions.