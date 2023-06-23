People with high brain power can solve this maths puzzle in 5 seconds

Maths Puzzles: There are many popular online activities nowadays that are helpful in boosting our logical and analytical thinking. One such activity is maths puzzle which has gained immense popularity among netizens.

In such challenges, the reader’s analytical thinking skills are tested when tricky questions are asked in the form of math puzzles.

The basic premise of a math puzzle involves mathematical equations with a hidden value. The readers need to solve the maths puzzle using the basic rules of mathematics.

Practising math puzzles on a regular basis keeps the brain sharp and also prevents cognitive decline in old age.

Ready to test how smart you are?

Let’s get started.

Maths Puzzle - Solve Maths Puzzle in 5 Seconds

Source: Facebook

The image shared above depicts a mathematical equation.

Readers must study the problem carefully and determine the answer.

This is a moderate-level challenge, and individuals with high intelligence and excellent attention to detail will solve the puzzle faster than others.

The first thing you need to do is establish a pattern between the numbers. It is the most important part of solving this puzzle.

How many of you have solved the puzzle?

Hurry up; not much time left.

Look at the image again and apply the basic rules of mathematics to solve the puzzle.

Clock is ticking fast.

And…

Time’s over.

How many of you were able to find the solution to this puzzle?

Some of the brightest minds might have solved this puzzle, while some people might still be searching for the solution.

You can stop searching now.

Want to know the value?

Your wait ends here.

Check out the solution below!

Solve Maths Puzzle in 5 Seconds - Solution

The solution is as follows:

The pattern that is followed in this problem is to add the two numbers together and multiply the sum with the number on the left.

For example

2+3 = 10 is obtained by adding 2 and 3 together, and multiplying the sum of 2+3 by 2.

2+3 = 5 and 5*2 = 10

Similarly, following the same pattern, the missing value is found to be 126.

